Asian Games 2023: Recurve Men's team wins historic silver

The Men's Recurve Team, consisting of Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, and Dhiraj Bommadevara, secured a historic silver medal at the Asian Games 2023, on Friday.

The team's remarkable journey culminated in a hard-fought final against South Korea, but ultimately falling short in the final with a score of 1-5.

The Indian archers' defeated Bangladesh in the semi-finals with a score of 5-3, thereby earning their place in the championship match.

This achievement, reaching the final, holds special significance as it marks the first time ever that an Indian Recurve Team, whether in the Men's or Women's category, has reached the finals at the Asian Games.



India's journey in archery at the Asian Games dates back to 2006 when they clinched their inaugural bronze medal in the Men's Recurve Team category. This early success was attributed to the outstanding efforts of Mangal Singh Champia, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, and Vishwas.

However, it is only now, in 2023, that the nation has witnessed an upgrade from bronze to the coveted silver medal in team category.The last time India achieved success in the recurve category was in 2010 when they secured individual silver and team bronze medals in both the men's and women's team events.

Earlier today the recurve women's team also secured a bronze medal. The women's team, composed of Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, and Bhajan Kaur, defeated Vietnam in the bronze medal match.