Asian Games: Recurve archers end 13-year wait, win women's team bronze

The Indian archers brought an end to their 13-year-long medal drought in the recurve category at the Asian Games, securing a hard-fought bronze medal. The women's team, composed of Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, and Bhajan Kaur, emerged victorious against Vietnam on Friday.

Entering the continental showpiece as underdogs with a fifth-seeded ranking, the Indian women's trio faced off against Vietnam's Do Thi Anh Nguyet, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi, and Hoang Phuong Thao. The tense battle ultimately concluded in a score of 6-2 (56-52, 55-56, 57-50, 51-48) victory for Indian archers.

BRONZE🥉 in #Archery 🏹



Indian Women's Recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur win 6-2 against Vietnam in the bronze medal match! 💥💥#AsianGames2022 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/HDUUJDF6WX — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 6, 2023

This victory marked India's seventh medal overall in archery at the ongoing Asian Games. Before this, India had secured three team gold medals in the mixed, women's, and men's sections.



The stage is now set for an all-India final in the compound individual section, with Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale vying for a top-two finish. Additionally, Jyothi Surekha Vennam has advanced to the women's compound individual final, assuring at least a silver medal for India.

Notably, this bronze medal in the recurve category at the Asian Games is India's first in the Olympic category since the 2010 Guangzhou Games.

The last time India achieved success in the recurve category was in 2010 when they secured individual silver and team bronze medals in both the men's and women's team events.

India eliminated fifth-seeded Japan with a 6-2 victory (53-49, 56-54, 53-54, 54-51) in the quarterfinals. While against Tokyo Olympic champions South Korea, India secured a set before ultimately conceding defeat with a score of 2-6.