'Should have controlled the shuttle more': PV Sindhu on team defeat at Asian Games

Hangzhou: PV Sindhu rued handing over the advantage to her Thai opponent with her frequent unforced errors during the Asian Games women's team quarterfinals at the Binjiang Gymnasium on Friday. Sindhu won her first game but lost 21-14,15-21,14-21.

Her opening game win would turn out to be the only joy for India on the court on the day, as the Thais capitalised on the momentum to dominate the doubles match against Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand and the singles match against Ashmita Chaliha to run away to a 3-0 overall win over India.

"I was in control in the first game and in the second game it was 4-4 and then suddenly I had given her the lead. By the time I recovered it was too late," Sindhu said in the mixed zone after the loss.

When Sindhu won the first game 21-14, it had seemed as if India stood a good chance to go through to the semifinals. Pornpawee Chochuwong, however, started dominating the rallies after the interval in the second game, gaining a 12-9 and then 18-14 lead. In the decider, Sindhu had an early 4-3 lead but Chochuwong soon turned the tables.

"I made a lot unforced errors. There were long rallies where I was catching up but it was not enough. I should have controlled the shuttle more," Sindhu said.

Chochuwong, who is 12th on the BWF World Rankings, said she was over the autumn moon to have beaten Sindhu.

"Sindhu is one of the top players in the world. I came here telling myself that I will try my best. My best worked out. I feel like in the third (game) I was more in control and I became more confident after the second. She's very good at attacking so today I knew I had to cover the court. I defended first and then changed my game. I was patient and then attacked," said the Thai shuttler.

Bond with Hashim still building: Sindhu

The badminton singles draw is set to be released on Sunday after the conclusion of the team events. India's men's badminton team are still in the fray and set to face Nepal in the quarterfinals later on Friday.

Sindhu said her understanding with her latest travelling coach, Malaysia's Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, is still just building up.

"When you have a coach, he needs to understand the body and you need to have that bonding where you understand each other. He's been here for two months. We're still working on it but it's getting better," she said.