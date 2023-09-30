Asian Games Boxing: Preeti confirms medal, secures 2024 Olympics quota

Young boxer Preeti Pawar advanced to the semifinals of the 54 kg category and confirmed a medal at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

Along with the medal, Preeti also secured an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She became the second Indian boxer after two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen to book her berth for the Paris Olympics.

Facing the current Asian Champion Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Preeti started well in the first round but received resistance from the experienced boxer.

Preeti won the first round 3-2 by split decision.

In the second round, 2014 Asiad medalist Shekerbekova made a strong start with Preeti responding to her firmly. The second round was won by the Kazakh boxer 3-2 by split decision as Preeti fought strategically against the 33-year-old.

Preeti stepped up her game in the final round and both boxers showered punches on each other. Preeti's fearless display against the three-time world championship medallist resulted in her winning the third round 5-0.

ANOTHER MEDAL CONFIRMED IN BOXING🇮🇳



19 year old Preeti won a tightly contested quarterfinal and earned a Paris Olympic quota in the process🥳#boxing #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/MEu2ZTkSCT — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2023

19-year-old Preeti is playing in her second international tournament and impressed everyone with her quarterfinal finish at the World Championships in Delhi.

In the women's events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg while the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions in the men's event will receive Olympic quotas.