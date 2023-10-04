Asian Games Boxing: Parveen Hooda wins historic bronze medal for India

Boxer Parveen Hooda clinched the bronze medal in the 57 kg category after losing to Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.

Lin Yu Ting asserted dominance from the first moments. Despite putting up a strong effort Parveen Hooda couldn't tilt the match in her favor. Her opponent, Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei, emerged victorious with a unanimous 5-0 decision, securing a spot in the finals in the process.

Parveen Hooda wins bronze🥉🇮🇳



The Indian pugilist was outplayed in her semi-final against Lin of Chinese Taipei and lost by a unanimous decision😔💔#Boxing #AsianCup2022 pic.twitter.com/RVzfmHRrSs — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 4, 2023

All three rounds were scored in the favour of Lin Yu Ting as the Chinese Taipei boxer came up with multiple combination punches to deliver the goods in all three rounds.

Parveen, who defeated three times world championship medalist Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals, was not able to sustain the intensity of the bout and lost steam by the end of the second round.

Notably, the 23-year-old Indian boxer's achievement holds even more significance as it comes with the bonus of securing a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics next year.

This is the fourth medal of the Indian boxing contingent as Nikhat Zareen (51 kg), Preeti Pawar (54 kg), and Narender Berwal (+92 kg) clinched bronze in their respective categories.

Indian boxing enthusiasts now eagerly await the finals of the 66-75kg category, where Lovlina Borgohain is set to take on Qian Li of China. Lovlina has already secured an Olympic quota after winning the semifinals yesterday.