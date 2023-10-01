Asian Games Boxing: Parveen Hooda secures 2024 Olympic quota, secures medal

World Championship bronze medalist Parveen Hooda advanced to the semi-final of the 57 kg category at the Asian Games 2023 and secured the 2024 Paris Olympics quota on Sunday.

Parveen also confirmed the fourth medal in women's boxing for the Indian contingent. Parveen defeated Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan by 5-0 in the quarter-finals.

Parveen started throwing punches from the word go and used her reach to throw punches from a distance. It was an offensive first round from Parveen where her punches landed her a 5-0 win.

In the second round, Parveen played a strategic bout and waited for Turdibekova to come close, only to bombard with her accurate punches. The judges ruled the bout in favour of the Indian despite the Uzbek boxer landing few punches.

The third round was easy for the Asian Champion Parveen as she moved around and defended well to secure the third Olympic quota and fourth medal for the Indian women's boxing contingent.

In the 60 kg quarterfinals, Jaismine Lamboria was decimated by Won Ungyong of North Korea. The North Korean won the bout by referee stop count as Jaismine was outpunched in the second round,



Jaismine started the bout superbly with some beautiful left hooks and accurate punches. She won the first round 5-0 but the North Korean came rampaging in the second round and landed a barrage of punches.

Jaismine looked clueless and received three standing counts after which the referee decided to stop the match.

The two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg ) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have already secured Olympic quotas in their respective categories.

In women's events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.