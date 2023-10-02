Asian Games Athletics: Parul wins silver in 3000m steeplechase, Priti bronze

National record holder Parul Chaudhary won the silver medal in the women's 3000 steeplechase event, as Priti Lamba bagged the bronze medal to record a double podium finish for India at the event at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Parul clocked 9:27.53 seconds to finish second behind world champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain at the second place, while Priti edged Getent Mekonen in the last lap to win the bronze. She also recorded her new personal best with a timing of 9:43.32s.

Yavi clocked 9:18.28s to shatter the Asian Games record and win the gold medal.

The fight for the first two places became clear after two laps as Parul and Yavi separated from the rest of the athletes.

It happened yesterday, it has happened again — Double podium in athletics 🇮🇳🔥🔥



Parul Chaudhary takes SILVER🥈 in Women's 3000m Steeplechase with 9:27.63.



Preeti Lamba takes BRONZE🥉 9:43.32#AsianGames | #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/YUdfqAhbKY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 2, 2023

The race started with Yavi and Parul leading the pack but the gap was very clear as both the athletes kept running leaving the pack behind. After six laps, Yavi took a lead of more than 40 metres ahead of Parul, and Parul had a lead of 30m over the rest of the runners.

While Yavi and Parul comfortably crossed the finish line, Priti Lamba came back roaring near the finish line and finished just ahead of Getent of Bahrain to hand India a double podium finish.

Earlier in July, Parul won the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships while Priti finished fourth. In the 2023 World Championships, Parul bettered her personal best twice and shattered the national record set by Lalita Babar at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

With these two medals, India has now won a total of 14 medals in athletics at the ongoing Asian Games with two gold, six silver and six bronze.

