Odisha CM announces 10 lakh INR for Asian Games-bound athletes from state

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, has announced today financial support for the state's athletes who are on their way to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Each Asian Games-bound athlete from the state will be receiving Rs 10 lakhs each to support their preparation, training, and participation in the upcoming continental showpiece.

A total of 13 athletes from Odisha will be representing India in the upcoming Asian Games starting from 23rd September.

Javelin sensation Kishore Kumar Jena is going to be the pick of athletes from the state of Odisha. On a rapid rise in 2023, Kishore Kumar Jena made it to the headlines with a fifth-place finish in the World Championships.

Jena achieved his personal best in the event with a throw of 84.77m and finished fifth with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal.

Kishore Kumar Jena was picked to represent India at the Asian Games after the gold medal winner at Inter-State Nationals Rohit Yadav pulled out due to an elbow injury.

Apart from Kishore, Amit Rohidas in men's hockey and Deep Grace Ekka in women's hockey are two prominent names among Odia athletes.

Athletes from Odisha going to Asian Games

Kishore Kumar Jena- Athletics

Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi, and Sonali Swain- Rowing

Anupama Swain- Ju-Jitsu

Neha Devi Leichondam- Kayaking & Canoeing

Pyari Xaxa- Football

Deep Grace Ekka- Women's Hockey

Amit Rohidas- Men's Hockey

Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi- Rugby.

India is sending a total of 651 athletes across multiple sporting discipline to compete in the 19th edition of Asian Games.