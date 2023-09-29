Nikhat Zareen reveals strategy that helped her end QF in 2 minutes

Boxer Nikhat Zareen said her pre-match plans for her Jordanian opponent helped her knock her out in 2 minutes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday evening. Nikhat progressed into the semifinals of the 50kg women's boxing category with a dominant win over Nassar Hanan of Jordan, also becoming the first Indian boxer to earn a quota place for the Paris Olympics next year.

Nikhat's quarterfinal took only 127 seconds to finish before the referee stopped the contest. Nikhat began with a right arm jab and continued punishing her opponent, who became completely disoriented after the opening blow.

Speaking in the mixed zone after her quarterfinal, Nikhat said, “I watched the previous fight, and my strategy was to go out there with the right leading hand, and that what I did. I got the RSC (referee stops contest) in the first round."

53second bout, win by knock-out! @nikhat_zareen should go easy and give viewers more game time to watch her box 😂 Into the semis and closer to yet another 🥊🏅#NikhatZareen #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/EX5kPTSpm7 — Shiv Kumar (@42Shiv) September 29, 2023

Nikhat said that her aim till now has been securing the Olympic quota, and with that now out of the way, she can focus on her aim to win an Asian Games gold medal. Nikhat has never won a medal at the Asian Games till now.

“I was looking to get the Olympic quota. Now I have got it, finally, I am looking forward to winning that gold medal. Hopefully I keep performing like this in my next matches. Hopefully I win the gold medal and make my country proud," the 27-year-old said.



Nikhat will face Raksat Chuthamat of Thailand in the semi-finals. She had defeated Raksat in the World Championships in Delhi earlier this year.