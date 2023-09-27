Asian Games Boxing: Nikhat Zareen reaches quarters, Shiva Thapa knocked out

Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen sailed into the quarter-finals of the women's 50 kg category after defeating Bak Chorong of Korea in the round of 16 of the Asian Games 2023.

Nikhat started the game by sizing up her opponent and used her long reach to release a series of punches. Bak was moving a lot to make things difficult but Nikhat was in control.

Nikhat won the first two rounds without much trouble and ended the second round by landing some left crosses.

After winning the first two rounds, Nikhat played defensive in the final round and conserved her energy to win the bout.

Earlier in the day, experienced boxers Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg) and Sanjeet (92 kg) crashed out in the first round.



A record six-time Asian Championship medallist, Shiva, who received a first-round bye, was beaten by Kultaev's relentless attacks and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout.

The young boxer troubled Thapa with his onslaught and caught him off guard. With the height advantage, Kultaev forced Shiva to fight from a distance.

After losing the first round, Shiva was forced to defend in the second round as the Kyrgyz boxer kept throwing punches without connecting them. Shiva's defensive game cost him the second round.

The 21-year-old Kultaev defended in the final round to move to the quarter-finals.

In the 92 kg category, Sanjeet was outplayed by the World Championship bronze medalist Lazizbek Mullojonov of Uzbekistan. Sanjeet had no answer to the clear punches of Lazizbek.

Sanjeet lost his balance twice and was given eight counts by the referee.

In women's boxing, Jaismine Lamboria will start her campaign while Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev will their round of 16 matches.