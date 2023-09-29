Asian Games Boxing: Nikhat Zareen secures Olympics quota, confirms medal

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 assuring herself of a medal and secured the 2024 Paris Olympics quota in the 50 kg category on Friday.

The Indian boxer took only 127 seconds to defeat Nassar Hanan of Jordan in the quarter-finals as her ruthless boxing forced the referee to end the contest.

Nikhat was on the business from the first bell and launched a barrage of attacks on her opponent forcing the referee to give her standing count thrice.

With this win, Nikhat has secured one of the four quotas available in the category and secured a bronze medal.

In the women's events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg while the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

It did not even take one complete round for Nikhat Zareen to demolish Jordan's Hannan Nassar in the Women's 50kg quarterfinal🥊



The Indian pugilist landed a flurry of punches from the word go which unsettled her opponent and the referee had to stop the contest

Nikhat will face Raksat Chuthamat of Thailand in the semi-finals. She has defeated Raksat in the World Championships in Delhi earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, World Championship bronze medallist Parveen managed to outplay local favorite Zichun Xu 5-0 to move to the quarters. It was a brilliant display from the Indian boxer as she dominated her opponent throughout the bout.

Lakshya Chahar, on the other hand, made a first-round exit after he went down 1-4 to Kyrgyzstan's Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu in the 80kg Round of 16 bout.