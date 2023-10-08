Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who shattered national records

The Indian contingent had an exceptional performance at the 2023 Asian Games, surpassing all expectations by achieving a historic milestone of over 100 medals.

This remarkable achievement marked the Asian Games as the most successful edition ever for India.

Numerous athletes not only improved their personal bests but also set new national records across various sports, with Athletics and Shooting contributing significantly to the total medal count of 107.

Here is the list of new national records set by Indian Athletes at Asian Games 2023:

Swimming

In swimming, despite not securing any medals, the Indian contingent showcased impressive performances with several athletes reaching event finals, resulting in close 5th and 6th place finishes.

Notably, seven national records were shattered, highlighting the depth of talent across various disciplines. A remarkable feat was the 19-year-old Aryan Nehra's 1500m Freestyle record, surpassing Advait Page's record by 3 seconds.

Here are the swimming national records broken:

1. 4x100m freestyle relay - Maana Patel, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Janhvi Choudhary, Shivangi Sarma - 3:53.80 (2023)

2. 4x200m freestyle relay - Dhinidhi Desinghu, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal, Hashika Ramachandra - 8:37.58 (2023)

3. 200m freestyle - Srihari Nataraj - 1:49.05 (2023)

4. 4x100m freestyle relay - Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, Anand Shylaja - 3:21.22 (2023)

5. 4x200m freestyle relay - Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Kushagra Rawat, Tanish George Mathew - 7:29.04 (2023)

6. 4x100m medley relay - Srihari Nataraj, SP Likith, Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Mathew - 3:40.20 (2023)

7. 1500m freestyle - Aryan Nehra - 15:20.91

Athletics

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar set a new national record in the Men's Decathlon, breaking a 12-year-old record held by Bhartinder Singh. The Indian 4x400 Mixed relay team also improved their national record. Vithya Ramraj equaled the 400m hurdles record, which had stood since 1984, matching P.T. Usha's time of 55.42 seconds.

1. Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar - 7666 points

2. 4x400m mixed relay - Muhammad Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan - 3:14.34

Shooting

In shooting, the Indian contingent delivered outstanding performances, setting numerous world and Asian records. The reintroduction of team events after a 9-year absence proved beneficial as India broke two new team world records. Sift Kaur Samra set a new national record in both qualification and the final, with her final score also becoming a new world record.

1. 10m Air rifle Men team - Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankkash Patil, Aishwary Tomar - 1893.7

2. 50m rifle 3P Men team - Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran - 1769

3. 50m rifle 3P Women's Individual Qualification - Sift Kaur Samra - 594

4. 50m rifle 3P Women's Individual Final - Sift Kaur Samra - 469.6