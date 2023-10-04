Asian Games
'China playing dirty game?': India fumes as Neeraj Chopra's 85+ throw not registered
World champion Neeraj Chopra had to restart his throw at the 2023 Asian Games after a glitch in the Asian Games scoring apparatus. Neeraj's first throw, which was clearly over 85 metres, was not registered.
Neeraj Chopra's first throw at the Asian Games 2023 Javelin final was invalidated after a glitch in the on-field scoring system, 'robbing' him of a 85m+ throw and incensing Indian fans.
Place number two in the order, Neeraj hurled the javelin in his rhythm and it looked like a huge throw but after a wait of more than 10 minutes and confusion, his throw was invalidated.
While the commentators mentioned the issue with the server, it looked apparent that there was a constant conversation between Neeraj and the technical officials
Here is a video of the Neeraj Chopra's invalid throw:
While the above video clearly shows Neeraj had comfortably cleared the 85m line with his first throw, the confusion was increased for TV audiences because graphics on the replays seemed to show the 85m line at the 90m line.
As the confusion prevailed on the broadcast, the Indian fans started expressing their anger about the confusion.
After deliberation of more than 10 minutes, Neeraj had to pick up his Javelin and throw again where he registered a valid throw of 82.38m. He easily went up to gold medal spot, but his first throw remains his biggest of the night so far - even though it is not registered on the official scores.
Fans fume: A repeat of Jyothi Yarraji's case?
A similar incident happened during 110m hurdles when Jyothi Yarraji was accused of a false start which was eventually quashed later on.
The athletics fan base on X (formerly Twitter) was quick to question the incompetency of the organizers. At the elite level events, hardly such a situation arises of equipment malfunction.
If Neeraj holds on to his gold medal spot, he will have won his second Asian Games gold. He has won the 2018 Asian Games javelin gold medal in what had been a breakthrough year for him.