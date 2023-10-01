Asian Games: Nandini Agasara wins bronze in Heptathlon, Amlan moves to final

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, have been nothing short of spectacular for India, particularly in athletics. The Indian athletics contingent got off to a flying start, securing a gold medal in the track and field section, setting the tone for what would become a historic day in terms of medal haul.

Tajinderpal Singh, a name synonymous with excellence in the shot put, made the nation proud as he clinched the gold medal in this event. Tajinderpal Singh opened India's account by successfully defending his gold.

But the medal rush did not stop there. Indian athletes continued to shine in various disciplines.

In the Women's Discus Throw, Seema Punia claimed the bronze medal with a best throw of 58.62 meters. Her precision and skill were on full display as she secured her place on the podium.

Most medals in a day in the history of the #AsianGames for 🇮🇳India! pic.twitter.com/xEALEkwzfU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 1, 2023

The Women's Heptathlon saw another commendable performance by the Indian contingent. Nandini Agasara bagged the bronze medal with an impressive total of 5712 points. While Swapna Barman narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth place with 5708 points.



In the Men's 200m Semi-Final, Amlan Borgohain successfully qualified for the finals which will be held tomorrow.

The Men's 400m witnessed a strong performance from Muhammed Ajmal, who clocked a time of 45.97 seconds. He narrowly missed out on the podium finish, with a difference of 27 milliseconds.

India today alone has secured a total of 15 medals the highest ever India has won on any day in an edition of the Asian Games.