Mongolia 'embarrassed' after 15 all out on Asian Games debut

Mongolia's women's cricket team were bowled out for 15 runs by Indonesia on the opening day of action at the 2023 Asian Games as their first match at an international tournament ended with a record defeat on Tuesday

Indonesia made 187-4 in the T20 preliminary-round match. Mongolia were bowled out for 15 runs to suffer a 172-run defeat.

Khaliunaa Enkhbold, one of seven Mongolians to be dismissed without scoring on Tuesday, said she was "embarrassed" by a losing margin more than double the 67-run defeat suffered by Hong Kong, China against Sri Lanka in 2014 - the previous record for the biggest margin of defeat at the Asian Games.

Indonesia have qualified for the next round. They are one of four teams, also including Thailand, Malaysia, who could face India in the quarterfinals later this week. Mongolia, meanwhile, have another shot at being the last team in the draw in an elimination match vs Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Mongolia's women are making their debut at an international tournament. Coached by a Sri Lankan volunteer who lives in Australia and captained Malaysia in the 1990s, the young squad of just 12 players arrived in China with only four bats - all donated 10 days ago by the French Ambassador to Ulaanbaatar.

"I'm really proud - I know we've only made 15 runs but none of our girls have played the game for longer than two years," coach David Talalla said following the defeat. "It's the first time they've even seen a turf pitch. The first training session they've ever had on turf was at four o'clock yesterday (Monday) afternoon. It is crazy."

"It's very overwhelming for them; all my women were crying after the game and I get that, just the release of the tension," Talalla said.