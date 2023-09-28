The Indian men's football team found themselves exiting the 2023 Asian Games in the round of 16, crushed by the mighty Saudi Arabia. It was the name Mohammed Khalil Marran that stood out amidst the disappointment of Indian football fans as he unleashed strikes that shattered their dreams of advancing to the quarter-finals.



Against all odds, the Indian squad managed to maintain a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia until the 51st minute of the match. However, in the 52nd minute, the ball from Saudi Arabia found the back of India's net, and before they could regain their composure, another devastating blow quashed their hopes.

So, who is Mohammed Khalil Marran? This 22-year-old football sensation plies his trade at the club level alongside one of the sport's all-time greats, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and Real Madrid legend.

Marran once again.. scores the third goal 🤩💪 pic.twitter.com/U0jp3zePom — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 28, 2023

Marran's journey in Al Nassr started in 2019 when he joined the club. Initially on loan to Al Tai FC until 2022, he made a name for himself with his prolific attacking abilities. At Al Nassr, this young forward has demonstrated his talents in over 25 games for the Saudi Pro-League club, accumulating four goals and one assist.



However, Marran is not the sole star of this constellation. Al Nassr boasts a galaxy of global superstars, with Sadio Mane also gracing their ranks.

Saudi Arabia features a lineup that shares the spotlight with some of the biggest names in football. The team's captain, Alghamdi Faisal, hails from Al Hilal, Neymar Jr.'s home turf, while Alnashri Fahad enjoys the spotlight alongside Karim Benzema.