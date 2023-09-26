Asian Games Cycling: Men's sprint team sets national record, loses to Japan

The Indian Men's Sprint Team put up an impressive performance, breaking their national record in the process at the Asian Games 2023, on Tuesday. Despite their remarkable achievement, they exited the Asiad losing to formidable Japan.

The Indian squad, consisting of Yanglem Rojit Singh, Elkatohchoongo David Beckham, Laitonjam Ronald Singh, and Esow, clocked an impressive time of 44.609 seconds. However, Japan secured victory with a lightning-fast time of 43.330 seconds.

#Cycling 🚴



Record Alert🚨



Indian men's sprint team broke the national record clocking a timing of 44.609 against Japan in the round 1.



This is the first time the team has gone below the 45 seconds mark since 2019#AsianGames #cycling #Indiancycling #Asian pic.twitter.com/UWRWzO4CKN — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 26, 2023

The Indian Men's Sprint Team had previously tasted glory at the Junior World Championships in 2019, where they secured the gold medal with a timing of 44.625 seconds. However, since that remarkable feat, they have struggled to break the 45-second barrier.



The previous national record was also held by this dynamic group of cyclists, except M. Jemsh Singh, who was part of the previous record-setting lineup instead of E. David Beckham.

Despite the bitter disappointment of losing to Japan, the Indian Men's Sprint Team can take solace in their national record-breaking achievement.