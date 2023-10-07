Asian Games
Men of many firsts - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Satwik and Chirag, who are set to be the world number one pair on Tuesday, have achieved many firsts for Indian badminton. The Asian Games gold medal was an icing on the cake.
India’s congruously remarked best men’s doubles pair to date Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have done it all, writing the history, setting the bars high, unfurling the tricolour, and tunes of choirs of the national anthem. Fire, ice, and everything nice, Sat-chi have danced their way to India’s many firsts.
Satwik and Chirag scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian shuttlers to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu-Kim Won Ho of South Korea in straight games (21-18, 21-16).
Here’s the list of more of the firsts by Satwik-Chirag:
First Indian doubles pair to be world no. 1 (to be officially announced on Tuesday)
First Indian Men Doubles pair to win Commonwealth Games gold
First Indian Men Doubles pair to win medal at World Championships
First Indians to win World Tour 750 and 1000 events
Part of first-time Thomas Cup champion team
The prestige of these titles is unparalleled and incomparable, the pair is at their career best, and they have won a spree of titles this year.
The five stunning titles they bagged this year are:
Swiss Open Super 300
Badminton Asia Championships
Indonesia Open Super 1000
Korea Open Super 500
Asian Games gold