Men of many firsts - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

India’s congruously remarked best men’s doubles pair to date Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have done it all, writing the history, setting the bars high, unfurling the tricolour, and tunes of choirs of the national anthem. Fire, ice, and everything nice, Sat-chi have danced their way to India’s many firsts.



Satwik and Chirag scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian shuttlers to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu-Kim Won Ho of South Korea in straight games (21-18, 21-16).

Here’s the list of more of the firsts by Satwik-Chirag:

First Indian doubles pair to be world no. 1 (to be officially announced on Tuesday)

First Indian Men Doubles pair to win Commonwealth Games gold

First Indian Men Doubles pair to win medal at World Championships

First Indians to win World Tour 750 and 1000 events

Part of first-time Thomas Cup champion team

The prestige of these titles is unparalleled and incomparable, the pair is at their career best, and they have won a spree of titles this year.

The five stunning titles they bagged this year are:

Swiss Open Super 300

Badminton Asia Championships

Indonesia Open Super 1000

Korea Open Super 500

Asian Games gold

