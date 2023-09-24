Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Medal Table, Standings, Medal Tally
Here is what the Asian Games 2023 medals table looks like.
The 19th edition of the Asian Games kicked off on 23rd September and medal events started on the 24th of September.
India's first medal came when the shooting trio of Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey, and Mehuli Ghosh bagged silver in the team event of 10m air rifle shooting.
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally
|Position
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|8
|0
|0
|8
|2
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|India
|0
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Uzbekistan
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|3
|4
(Updated on 24th September)
Next Story