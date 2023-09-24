Bg

Asian Games

Here is what the Asian Games 2023 medals table looks like.

Asian Games 2023: Medal Table, Standings, Medal Tally
19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China- Opening ceremony. (Photo: DipankarLahiri/TheBridge)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Sep 2023 4:15 AM GMT

The 19th edition of the Asian Games kicked off on 23rd September and medal events started on the 24th of September.

India's first medal came when the shooting trio of Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey, and Mehuli Ghosh bagged silver in the team event of 10m air rifle shooting.

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally

PositionCountryGoldSilver BronzeTotal
1China8008
2Hong Kong1001
3India0325
4Uzbekistan0314
5Indonesia0134

(Updated on 24th September)

Asian Games
