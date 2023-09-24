Asian Games 2023: Medal Table, Standings, Medal Tally

The 19th edition of the Asian Games kicked off on 23rd September and medal events started on the 24th of September.

India's first medal came when the shooting trio of Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey, and Mehuli Ghosh bagged silver in the team event of 10m air rifle shooting.

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 8 0 0 8 2 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 3 India 0 3 2 5 4 Uzbekistan 0 3 1 4 5 Indonesia 0 1 3 4

(Updated on 24th September)