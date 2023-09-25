Asian Games Tennis: Medal favourites Rohan Bopanna/Yuki Bhambri knocked out

One of India's best bet for medal, men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri crashed out in the second round of the tennis competition on Monday.

The top seed pair of Rohan and Yuki were stunned by lower-ranked Sergey Fomin and Khumoyun Sultanov of the Uzebkistan.

The Uzbeki pair are not event in the top 300 of rankings while Bopanna is the top 10 players in men's doubles and Yuki is ranked among the top 100.

Rohan/Yuki lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-10 in the super tie-breaker.

Playing in his last Asian Games, 43-year-old Bopanna won the gold medal in men's doubles with Divij Sharan in the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta.

Both Bopanna and Bhambri will now compete in the mixed doubles. Bhambri and Ankita Raina are top-seeded while Bopanna and Bhosale are seeded second.



The other pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni moved to the men's doubles quarterfinals, beating the Indonesia pair of Ignatius Anthony Susanto and David Agung Susanto 6-3, 6-2 in 68 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Ankita Raina got off to a flying start while Rutuja Bhosale struggled against lower-ranked Aruzhan Sagandikova. Both players won their respective games to move to the pre-quarterfinals.

Raina did not lose a single game in her second-round match and required just 51 minutes to send packing 17-year-old Sabrina Olimjonova from Uzbekistan 6-0, 6-0.

Ranked 198th in singles and winner of a bronze medal from the 2018 edition, third seed Raina will now clash with Adithya P Karunaratne from Hong Kong for a place in the last-eight stage.

Rutuja Bhosale will take on Alex Eala from Phillippines after scampering through against Sagandikova who is ranked as low as 746. She need two hours to go past the tennis player from Kazakhstan.

In the men's singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan got a walkover from his rival from Tajikistan as Sunatullo Isroilov did not turn up for the contest.