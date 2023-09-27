'Not a malfunction'- Manu Bhaker analyses Asian Games finals loss

It was a mixed day for the Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker at the Asian Games as she won the gold in the 25m pistol team event but finished fifth in the individual final on Wednesday.

Manu, who finished at the top in the qualification with a score of 590, finished fifth in the final with a sub-par score of 21.

It was a final full of drama where another Indian shooter Esha Singh made a comeback to clinch the silver medal. But Manu's relationship with individual finals continues to falter.

The final had a long break when the Korean shooter complained about a missing target and a brief break when Manu had to complain about the empty pellets, which earlier looked like another pistol malfunction.

"The athlete who was standing in front of me, the empties were hitting me. It happened in every series, so I just complained about it," Manu explained.

Manu has been a victim of the infamous pistol malfunctions when a circuit break during the Tokyo Olympics cost her big in a 10m air pistol event.

The final was a repeat of the 2018 Asian Games where Manu had shot 593 to top the qualification but finished a disappointing sixth in the final.

"Everything came back to me. In the last Asian Games, I shot 593 and I was sixth in the final, at least I have done one step better this time," Manu tried to light up the loss.

Talking about his final, Manu said, "There was a group shift at the start. I realized it after two series. Then I changed it, so I can see it properly."

Despite finishing fifth in the final, Manu has a gold medal in the team event to celebrate.

"It was unfortunate. I was hoping for a podium finish but it didn't happen. I am really happy with the team gold. It is proud to win the gold for the team," Manu told the reporters in the mixed zone.

With the Asian Games done and dusted, Manu will look to take her learnings from the disappointment and come back stronger. "What doesn't kill us, makes us stronger," Manu signed off.