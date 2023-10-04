Asian Games Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain wins silver in women's 75kg

India’s boxing sensation, Lovlina Borgohain, secured a silver medal in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Games 2023. Despite an admirable display of skill and determination, Lovlina faced tough competition in the final.

The final bout pitted Lovlina Borgohain against local favorite Li Qian of China. Li Qian's aggression and strategic tactics caught Lovlina by surprise.

Although Lovlina made valiant efforts to turn the tide, it proved insufficient to sway the judges. The match concluded with a unanimous 0-5 decision in favor of Li Qian.

Lovlina Borgohain bags her FIRST Asiad medal💥🇮🇳



The Olympic bronze medallist goes one better and bags SILVER🥈 in the #AsianGames after going down to two time Olympic medalist Li Qian of China by unanimous decision in the Women's 75kg Final.#AsianGames2022 #Boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ECYBWRFjBe — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 4, 2023

While Lovlina Borgohain fell short of the gold, her achievement in securing the silver medal is a testament to her remarkable skills. Heartbreak for Lovlina, But, the boxer went down fighting valiantly. This marks Lovlina's first medal at the Asian Games, a significant milestone in her already illustrious career.

Lovlina's journey to the final included a resounding victory over Thailand’s Baison Maneekon in the semi-finals, with a unanimous decision affirming her place in the championship clash. Additionally, she also secured an Olympic quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics. She became the fourth Indian boxer to win the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti, and Parveen Hooda.

This is the first silver medal for an Indian women’s boxer at the Asian Games previously Mary Kom won the gold medal in the 2014 Incheon Games.

Earlier today Parveen Hooda also secured a bronze medal in the 57kg category. The Indian boxing team ended their Asian Games 2022 campaign with 5 medals (1 Silver, and 4 Bronze).