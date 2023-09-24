Bg

Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: List of Indian medalists

Track all the medals won by the Indian athletes at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Sep 2023 3:39 PM GMT

Indian contingent opened the medal tally of Asian Games 2023 with a silver medal in women's 10m air rifle team event. The rowers followed it up with two silver and one bronze.

Ramita Jindal won a third and final medal for India with a bronze in the 10m air rifle individual event.

Medals won by Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023

Gold Medal- 0

Silver Medal- 3

Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey- Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle team event)

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh- Rowing (Men's Lightweight double sculls)

Neeraj, Nareskh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Puneet Kumar and Ashish- Rowing (Coxed Eight)

Bronze Medal- 2

Ramita Jindal- Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle individual event)

Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram- Rowing (Coxless pair event)

(Medals won by Indian athletes till 24th September)

