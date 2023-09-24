Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: List of Indian medalists
Track all the medals won by the Indian athletes at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.
Indian contingent opened the medal tally of Asian Games 2023 with a silver medal in women's 10m air rifle team event. The rowers followed it up with two silver and one bronze.
Ramita Jindal won a third and final medal for India with a bronze in the 10m air rifle individual event.
Medals won by Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023
Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey- Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle team event)
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh- Rowing (Men's Lightweight double sculls)
Neeraj, Nareskh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Puneet Kumar and Ashish- Rowing (Coxed Eight)
Bronze Medal- 2
Ramita Jindal- Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle individual event)
Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram- Rowing (Coxless pair event)
