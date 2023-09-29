Asian Games: Kiran Baliyan becomes 1st woman to win Shot Put medal since 1951

India opened its medal account in athletics at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, with Kiran Baliyan winning a historic bronze medal in the women's shot put event on the sixth day of the quadrennial showpiece.

By attaining the feat, Kiran became the first Indian woman to win a medal in women's shot put in 72 years. Barbara Webster had won the only medal in women's shot put in the inagural edition of the Asian Games in 1951 in Delhi. Who is Barbara Webster, India's first women's shot put medallist?

Kiran recorded the best throw of 17.36m to finish third in the event behind Lijiao Gong of China, who won the gold medal with the best throw of 19.58m. while Jiayuan Song of China clinched the silver at 18.92m.



Kiran Baliyan becomes just the 2⃣nd Indian woman, after Barbara Webster way back in 1951, to win an #AsianGames medal in Shot Put! 🙌



72 years between the two medals🤯#AsianGames2022 | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/Wz0Zrx9ntQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 29, 2023

Kiran started off with a throw of 15.42m and improved on her second attempt, with a 16.84m throw. Kiran recorded her medal-winning throw on her third attempt when she threw 17.36m.

She consistently crossed 16m in the next three throws, with distances reading 16.76m, 16.79m, and 16.87m.

Earlieer this year, 24-year-old Kiran won the gold medal in shot put with 17.17m at the Inter-State Athletics meet in Bhubaneswar to become a national champion.

She breached the Asian Games qualifying mark of 16.30m during her win at the Inter-States. Kiran recorded her personal best of 17.93m earlier this month at the Indian Grand Prix 5 at Chandigarh.

Another Indian athlete in the event, Manpreet Kaur finished fifth with the best throw of 16.25m, which came in her first attempt.