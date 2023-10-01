Asian Games: Jyothi Yarraji wins silver after AFI lodges protest

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji was awarded the silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 after the Athletics Federation of India protested the decision to allow the Chinese athlete to start despite a false start on Sunday.

The drama started when Wu Yanni was disqualified for a false start in the 100m hurdles but after a review on TV, the officials asked Jyothi Yarraji to step out of the track.

Jyothi contested the decision and after some deliberation, both runners were allowed to run in the race.

Both Wu and Jyothi finished on the podium with second and third-place finishes while another Chinese Li Yunwei won the race. Jyothi clocked 12.91 seconds in the race.

Following the race, a comprehensive review was done, and that resulted in Jyothi Yarraji winning silver while the Chinese athlete was disqualified for the false start.

B̶R̶O̶N̶Z̶E̶ SILVER🥈 for Jyothi in the Women's 100m Hurdles💥💥



Common sense prevails and Yanni Wu is disqualified after further checks. Jyothi takes the second spot only behind China's Yuwei Lin!#AsianGames | #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/HdCrwpRdZu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 1, 2023

Talking about the incident, Anju Bobby George told the media, "They wanted to make sure the Chinese runner is running. Jyothi could have run much better but these things put her mind off the race. She was not stable when it happened and the race started immediately."



The protest was lodged by AFI immediately after the controversy started.

"Rules say whoever is leaving the ground first will be disqualified. Jyothi's hand was still on the ground, so they can't disqualify her. The Chinese athlete This is the drama that they did. Everyone knew that this was the wrong decision," Anju explained the rules.

Watch: Jyothi Yarraji finish at three after a dramatic race

A frantic race but hugs at the end. Jyothi Yarraji wins bronze in 100mH at #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/HBKGELmgvN — Dipankar Lahiri (@soiledshoes) October 1, 2023



