India's most successful athletes in Asian Games history

Leander Paes won two gold medals at the 2006 Asian Games to complete an unbelievable haul of five gold medals in Asiad history. In doing so, he broke PT Usha's record of having being India's most successful sportsperson in the history of the Asian Games. No other India has come close to clinching 5 gold medals since Paes.

One men's singles gold - the first singles gold medal for India in tennis, three men's doubles gold medals - two of them with Mahesh Bhupathi, and one mixed doubles gold medal with Sania Mirza completes Leander Paes's glittering Asiad cabinet.

Three other sportspersons - PT Usha, Milkha Singh (Athletics) and Jaspal Rana (Shooting) - are tied on four gold medals. PT Usha, however, is at second spot as she has won a total of 11 medals. She is the only Indian to have won medals in double digits at the Asiad.

All of PT Usha's four gold medals came in the 1986 Asian Games - in 200m, 400m, 4x400 relay and 400m hurdles. She won seven other silver medals between the 1982 Asian Games and 1994 Asian Games.

Jaspal Rana shot to fame as a teenager at the 1994 Asian Games with a gold medal, but his Asiad peak came in 2006, when he won three gold medals in one edition. This was India's best ever showing in Shooting at the Asian Games.

Most medals won by Indians at the Asian Games:

Rank Athlete Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Leander Paes (Tennis) 5 0 3 8 2 PT Usha (Athletics) 4 7 0 11 3 Jaspal Rana (Shooting) 4 2 2 8 4 Milkha Singh (Athletics) 4 0 0 4 5 Parduman Singh Brar (Athletics) 3 1 1 5 6 Manjeet Kaur (Athletics) 3 1 0 4 7 MR Poovamma (Athletics) 3 0 1 4 8 Navneet Gautam (Kabaddi) 3 0 0 3 9 Rakesh Kumar (Kabaddi) 3 0 0 3 10 Sania Mirza (Tennis) 2 3 3 8

Parduman Singh Brar, a shot put and discus thrower in the 1950s, 400m relay specialists Manjeet Kaur and MR Poovamma and kabaddi players Navneet Gautam and Rakesh Kumar are all tied on three gold medals each.

Sania Mirza sneaks into the list of top 10 most successful Indian athletes at the Asian Games with two gold medals as she has won a medal in every edition since the 2002 Asian Games. Her absence this time almost deprives India of a sure medal.