Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 30, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the sports India will be participating in on the seventh day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.
Indian shooters continued with their medals galore as Palak Gulia and Esha Singh recorded a historic double podium in the 10m air pistol and the men's rifle team broke the world record in the 50m 3P team event to win the gold medal.
Kiran Baliyan created history with her bronze medal in women's shot put as she became the only second-ever medalist after Barbara Webster who won the last medal in the 1951 Asian Games.
With Athletics starting in full flow, the Indian fans will hope for more medals going forward. Day 7 of the Asian Games will also serve two juicy India v Pakistan in Squash and Hockey.
Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 30 (all times are in IST).
3*3 Basketball
10:55 AM - Men's Round of 12 - India v Iran
1:00 PM - Women's Round of 12 - India v Malaysia
Athletics
6:35 AM - Men's long jump Qualification-Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
6:38 AM - Women's Heptathlon - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agsara
6:45 AM - Women's 100m hurdles-Jyoti Yarraji, Nithya
7:05 AM - Men's 1500m heats-Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Jhonson
7:20 AM - Heptathlon high jump
4:40 PM - Heptathlon Shot Put
5:30 PM - Women 400m final - Medal Event
5:40 PM - Men 400m Final - Medal Event
5:50 PM - Men 10,000m Final - Medal Event
6:35 PM - Heptathlon 200m
Badminton
2:30 PM - Men's team semi-final - India v South Korea
Boxing
11:30 AM - Women's 54 kg category Quarter-final- Preeti v Zhaina Shekerbekova (Kazakhastan)
12:15 PM - Women's 75 kg category Quarter-final - Lovlina Borgohain v Seuon Seyong (South Korea)
1:00 PM - Men's 57 kg Round of 16- Sachin v Turki Abuquthailah (Kuwait)
2:15 PM - Men's +92 kg Quarter-final- Narender
6:30 PM- Men's 71 kg Quarter-final- Nishant Dev v Sewonrets Okazawa (Japan)
Bridge
6:30 AM - Men's, Women's, Mixed Second round Match-1
11:00 AM - Men's, Women's, Mixed Second round Match-2
1:30 PM - Men's, Women's, Mixed Second round Match-3
4:00 PM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-4
Canoe Sprint
7:20 AM - Men's single 1000m - Niraj
7:48 AM - Women's double 500m
8:16 AM - Men's double 500m
Chess
12:30 PM - Men's and Women's team Round 2
Diving
5:00 PM - Men's 3m springboard Final
Equestrian
5:30 AM - Eventing team
Golf
4:00 AM - Women's Golf round 3
7:30 AM - Men's Golf round 3
Squash
1:00 PM- Men's Final - India v Pakistan
Handball
11:30 AM - Women's Preliminary -India vs Nepal
Hockey
6:15 PM - Men's Preliminary - India vs Pakistan
Kurash
7:00 AM - Preliminary round to final - Women's 52 Kg, Men's 66 Kg
Speed Skating
6:30 AM - Women's 10000m point elimination
7:05 AM - Men's 10000m point elimination
Shooting
6:30 AM - Men's Trap qualification
6:30 AM - Women's Trap qualification
6:30 AM - 10m Air Pistol mixed team qualification
8:15 AM -10m Air Pistol mixed Final - Medal Event
Table tennis
10:15 AM - Men's double Quarter-Final
11:00 AM - Women's Singles Quarter-Final
4:00 PM - Women's double Quarter-Final
Tennis
11:00 AM - Mixed doubles Final - Medal Event
Volleyball
8:00 AM - Women's preliminary- India v North Korea
Weightlifting
12:30 PM - Women's 49kg - Medal Event
4:30 PM - Women's 55kg - Medal Event