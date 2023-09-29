Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 30, Schedule, timings, medal events

Indian shooters continued with their medals galore as Palak Gulia and Esha Singh recorded a historic double podium in the 10m air pistol and the men's rifle team broke the world record in the 50m 3P team event to win the gold medal.

Kiran Baliyan created history with her bronze medal in women's shot put as she became the only second-ever medalist after Barbara Webster who won the last medal in the 1951 Asian Games.

With Athletics starting in full flow, the Indian fans will hope for more medals going forward. Day 7 of the Asian Games will also serve two juicy India v Pakistan in Squash and Hockey.

Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 30 (all times are in IST).

3*3 Basketball

10:55 AM - Men's Round of 12 - India v Iran

1:00 PM - Women's Round of 12 - India v Malaysia

Athletics

6:35 AM - Men's long jump Qualification-Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

6:38 AM - Women's Heptathlon - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agsara

6:45 AM - Women's 100m hurdles-Jyoti Yarraji, Nithya

7:05 AM - Men's 1500m heats-Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Jhonson

7:20 AM - Heptathlon high jump

4:40 PM - Heptathlon Shot Put

5:30 PM - Women 400m final - Medal Event

5:40 PM - Men 400m Final - Medal Event

5:50 PM - Men 10,000m Final - Medal Event

6:35 PM - Heptathlon 200m

Badminton

2:30 PM - Men's team semi-final - India v South Korea

Boxing

11:30 AM - Women's 54 kg category Quarter-final- Preeti v Zhaina Shekerbekova (Kazakhastan)

12:15 PM - Women's 75 kg category Quarter-final - Lovlina Borgohain v Seuon Seyong (South Korea)

1:00 PM - Men's 57 kg Round of 16- Sachin v Turki Abuquthailah (Kuwait)

2:15 PM - Men's +92 kg Quarter-final- Narender

6:30 PM- Men's 71 kg Quarter-final- Nishant Dev v Sewonrets Okazawa (Japan)

Bridge

6:30 AM - Men's, Women's, Mixed Second round Match-1

11:00 AM - Men's, Women's, Mixed Second round Match-2

1:30 PM - Men's, Women's, Mixed Second round Match-3

4:00 PM - Men's, Mixed Second round Match-4

Canoe Sprint

7:20 AM - Men's single 1000m - Niraj

7:48 AM - Women's double 500m

8:16 AM - Men's double 500m

Chess

12:30 PM - Men's and Women's team Round 2

Diving

5:00 PM - Men's 3m springboard Final

Equestrian

5:30 AM - Eventing team

Golf

4:00 AM - Women's Golf round 3

7:30 AM - Men's Golf round 3

Squash

1:00 PM- Men's Final - India v Pakistan

Handball

11:30 AM - Women's Preliminary -India vs Nepal

Hockey

6:15 PM - Men's Preliminary - India vs Pakistan

Kurash

7:00 AM - Preliminary round to final - Women's 52 Kg, Men's 66 Kg

Speed Skating



6:30 AM - Women's 10000m point elimination

7:05 AM - Men's 10000m point elimination

Shooting

6:30 AM - Men's Trap qualification

6:30 AM - Women's Trap qualification

6:30 AM - 10m Air Pistol mixed team qualification

8:15 AM -10m Air Pistol mixed Final - Medal Event

Table tennis

10:15 AM - Men's double Quarter-Final

11:00 AM - Women's Singles Quarter-Final

4:00 PM - Women's double Quarter-Final

Tennis

11:00 AM - Mixed doubles Final - Medal Event

Volleyball

8:00 AM - Women's preliminary- India v North Korea

Weightlifting

12:30 PM - Women's 49kg - Medal Event

4:30 PM - Women's 55kg - Medal Event