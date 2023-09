Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 29, Schedule, timings, medal events

After a relatively silent fifth day with only three medals, the Indian contingent will return on the sixth day with the Athletics and Badminton men's team event starting.

Indians will be in action in shooting with medals at stake in men's 50m rifle 3p and Women's 10m air pistol event.

Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 29 (all times are in IST).

3*3 Basketball

5:20 PM - Men's pool -India vs China

Athletics

4:30 AM - 20km Race Walk Men - Medal event

4:40 AM - 20Km Race Walk Women - Medal event

4:30 PM - Women's 400m - Aishwarya Mishra - Heat 1

4:40 PM - Women's Hammer Throw - Rachna, Tanya - Medal event

4:46 PM - Women's 400m-Himanshi Malik-Heat 3

4:55 PM - Men's 400m - Muhammed Anas-Heat 1



5:03 PM - Men's 400m-Muhammad Ajmal -Heat 2

6:15 PM - Women's Shot Put - Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet - Medal Event

Badminton

6:30 AM - Women's team Quarter-Final against Thailand

2:30 PM - Men's team Quarter-Final against Nepal

Basketball

5:30 PM - Women-India vs Mongolia

Boxing

12:00 PM - Women's 57kg category R16 - Parveen

1:45 PM - Men 80 Kg category R16 - Lakshya

4:45 PM- Women 50 Kg category R8-Nikhat

Bridge

6:30 AM -Men's, Mixed First round Match-9

11:00 AM - Men's, Mixed First round Match-10, Women's Match 6

1:30 PM - Men's, Mixed First round Match-11, Women's Match 7

Chess

12:30 PM - Men's and Women's team Round 1

Cycling

12:00 PM - Men's Keirin-Esow Alban, David Beckham

4:14 PM - Men's Madison Final - Niraj, Harshveer- Medal event

Esports

11:30 AM - Dota 2-India v Kyrgyzstan

12:30 PM - Dota 2-India v Philippines

Golf

4:00 AMc -Women's Golf Round 2

4:00 AM - Men's Golf Round 2

Handball

3:30 PM - Women - India vs China

Hockey

4:00 PM - Women's group stage - India vs Malaysia

Shooting

6:30 AM - 50m Rifle 3p men's qualification

6:30 AM - 10m pistol women's qualification

9:00 AM -10m pistol women's Final- Medal Match

11:30 AM -50m Rifle 3p men Final- Medal Match

Squash

Women's Semi-Final-India v Hong Kong

Men's Semi-Final-India v Malaysia

Swimming

7:33 AM - Women's 50m butterfly-Nina Venkatesh

8:04 AM - Women's 800m freestyle-Vritti

8:18 AM - Men's 200m Backstroke - Advait Page

8:24 AM - Men's 200m Backstroke - Srihari Natraj

8:57 AM - Men's 400m Freestyle - Aryan Nehra, Kushagra

9:02 AM - Men's 200m Butterfly- Aneesh Gowda

9:07 AM - Men's 200m Butterfly - Sajan Prakash

9:13 AM - Women's 4*100 medley

Table tennis

8:15 AM - Women's R16-Manika Batra

9:00 AM - Men's Doubles R16-Manav Thakkar/ Manush Shah

9:35 AM - Men's Doubles R16- Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan

1:30 PM - Women's Doubles - Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale

2:05 PM - Women's Doubles - Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee

2:40 PM - Men's Singles - G Sathiyan

3:25 PM - Men's Singles - Achanta Sharath Kamal



Tennis

7:30 AM - Men's Doubles- Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni- Final- Medal Event

10:00 AM:-Mixed Double Semi-Final- Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna