Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 23, Schedule, timings

The Indian contingent had a great day at the Asian Games 2023 as the men's volleyball team defeated Chinese Taipei to reach the quarter-final while Indian men's and women's table tennis teams won their group games in the team events.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished third in the semi-final of men's singles sculls to move to the medal race of the event.

On 23rd September, Sailors and Table Tennis teams will continue their campaign while the eyes will be on the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

Here are all the events where Indians will be participating in Asian Games 2023 on September 23 (all times are in IST)

Table Tennis

7:30 AM: India v Nepal- Women's Team event

9:30 AM: India v Tajikistan- Men's Team event

Sailing

8:30 AM onwards:

Men’s 49er (Races 7 and 8): KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

Mixed 470 (races 5 and 6): Sudanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

Boys’ ILCA4 (races 5 and 6): Adhvait Menon

Men’s iQFoil (Races 9-12): Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Women’s 49er FX (Races 7 and 8): Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

Girls’ ILCA4 (Races 5 and 6): Neha Thakur

11:30 AM onwards:

Women’s Laser (Races 5 to 7): Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan (races 7 and 8)

Men’s RS:X (Races 7-9): Eabad Ali; Men’s Kite (races 9-11) Chithresh Tatha

Men’s Laser (races 5 to 7); Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s RS:X (races 7-8): Ishwariya Ganesan



Opening Ceremony: 5-30 pm (8-00 pm)

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony will take place at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium from 5:30 PM IST