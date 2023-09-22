Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 23, Schedule, timings
Asian Games 2023, September 23: The 19th edition of the Asian Games will kick off with an opening ceremony in Hangzhou, China.
The Indian contingent had a great day at the Asian Games 2023 as the men's volleyball team defeated Chinese Taipei to reach the quarter-final while Indian men's and women's table tennis teams won their group games in the team events.
In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished third in the semi-final of men's singles sculls to move to the medal race of the event.
On 23rd September, Sailors and Table Tennis teams will continue their campaign while the eyes will be on the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.
Here are all the events where Indians will be participating in Asian Games 2023 on September 23 (all times are in IST)
Table Tennis
7:30 AM: India v Nepal- Women's Team event
9:30 AM: India v Tajikistan- Men's Team event
Sailing
8:30 AM onwards:
Men’s 49er (Races 7 and 8): KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
Mixed 470 (races 5 and 6): Sudanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara
Boys’ ILCA4 (races 5 and 6): Adhvait Menon
Men’s iQFoil (Races 9-12): Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Women’s 49er FX (Races 7 and 8): Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma
Girls’ ILCA4 (Races 5 and 6): Neha Thakur
11:30 AM onwards:
Women’s Laser (Races 5 to 7): Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan (races 7 and 8)
Men’s RS:X (Races 7-9): Eabad Ali; Men’s Kite (races 9-11) Chithresh Tatha
Men’s Laser (races 5 to 7); Vishnu Saravanan
Women’s RS:X (races 7-8): Ishwariya Ganesan
Opening Ceremony: 5-30 pm (8-00 pm)
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony will take place at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium from 5:30 PM IST