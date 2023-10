Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 3, Schedule, timings, medal events

India has increasd the medal tally to a total of 60 medals by the end of Day 9 at the asian game. Let's take a look at how the action will unfold tomorrow.



Archery

6:10 AM – Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal: Jyothi Surekha Vennam

6:30 AM – Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal: Aditi Swami

7:50 AM – Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal: Abhishek Verma

8:10 AM – Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal: Pravin Ojas Deotale

12:10 PM – Recurve Men Individual Quarterfinal: Atanu Das

12:30 PM – Recurve Men Individual Quarterfinal: Dhiraj Bommadevara

Athletics

6:30 AM:- Men's Decathlon Hurdles - Tejaswin Shankar

6:40 AM:- Women's 800m Heat-1 - Harmilan Bains

6:48 AM:- Women's 800m Heat-2 - KM Chanda

7:00 AM:- Men's Decathlon Discus throw

7:10 AM:- Men's 4*400m Relay Heat

8:10 AM:- Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

4:30 PM:- Women's high jump final - Rubina Yadav , Pooja saini - Medal event

4:35 PM:- Men's Decathlon Javelin throw

4:40 PM:- Men's Triple jump Final - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel - Medal event

4:50 PM:- Women's 400m hurdles Final - Vitya Ramraj - Medal event

5:05 PM:- Men's 400m hurdles Final - Yashash Palaksha, Santhosh Tamilarasan - Medal event

5:20 PM:- Women's 5000m Final - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani - Medal event

5:40 PM:- Women's Javelin throw Final - Annu Rani - Medal event

5:55 PM:- Men's 800m Final - Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal - Medal event

6:10 PM:- Men's Decathlon 1500m Final - Medal event

Badminton

8:10 AM:- Men's Singles R32 - HS Prannoy

8:50 AM:- Women's Singles R32 - PV Sindhu

10:50 AM:- Women's Singles R32 - Ashmita Chaliha

12:50 PM:- Women's Doubles R32 - Tressa Joly, Gayatri Gopichand

2:10 PM:- Women's Doubles R32 - Tanisha Crasto, Ashwini Ponappa

2:10 PM:- Men's Singles R32- Kidambi Srikanth

Boxing

11:30 AM:- Women's 54 Semifinal- Preeti Pawar

12:00 PM:- Women's 75 Kg Semifinal- Lovlina Borgohain

5:15 PM:- Men's 57 KG R8 - Sachin Siwach

6:30 PM:- Men's +92 kg Semis - Narender Berwal

Bridge

6:30 AM:- Men's Team Bridge Semifinal Round-1

11:20 AM:- Men's Team Bridge Semifinal Round-2

12:10 PM:-Men's Team Bridge Semifinal Round-3

Canoe Sprint

7:45 AM:- Women's Kayak 500m Final - Sonia Devi - Medal Event

8:20 AM:- Men's Canoe Double 1000m Final - Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh - Medal event

9:15 AM:- Women's Kayak Four 500m Final - Soniya Devi, Binita Devi, Pravathy Geetha, Dimita Devi - Medal Event

9:30 AM:- Women's Canoe double 200m Final - Kaveri, Neha - Medal Event

Chess

12:30 PM:- Men's and Women's team round -5

Cricket

6:30 AM:- Men's Cricket Quarters Vs Nepal

Diving

10:30 AM:- Men's 3m springboard preliminary - Siddharth Pardeshi, London Singh

Hockey

7:45 AM:- Women's tTeam Vs Hong Kong

Kabaddi

6:00 AM:- Men's Team vs Bangladesh

1:30 PM:- Women's Team vs Korea

Sepak Takraw

6:30 AM:- Men's Quadrant Vs Korea

Soft tennis

7:30 AM:- Men's team Vs Thailand

7:30 AM:- Women's team Vs Mongolia

11:00 AM:- Women's team Vs Vietnam

11:00 AM:- Men's team Vs Cambodia

12:45 PM:- Women's team Vs Japan

12:45 PM:- Men's team Vs Korea

2:30 PM: -Men's team Vs Chinese Taipei

2:45 PM:- Women's team Vs China

Sport climbing

9:00 AM:- Women's Speed qualification

9:40 AM:- Men's Speed qualification

Squash

8:30 AM:- Mixed Doubles Pool Match: India v Japan - Harinder Pal, Dipika Pallikal

10:00 AM:- Mixed Doubles Pool Match: India v Hong Kong - Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh

2:30 PM:- Women's Singles Quarterfinal - Tanvi Khanna

3:30 PM:- Men's Singles Quarterfinal - Saurav Ghosal