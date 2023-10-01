Bg

Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 2, Schedule, timings, medal events

Here are all the sports India will be participating on the ninth day at Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.

Deepanshu Jain

Published: 1 Oct 2023 2:46 PM GMT

Archery

6:30 AM:- Recurve mixed team R16

6:30 AM:- Compound mixed team R16

7:30 AM:- Compound Men's team R16

8:40 AM:- Recurve Women's team R16

8:40 AM:- Recurve Men's team R16

11:05 AM:- Compound Men and Women elimination R16

12:35 PM:- Recurve Men and Women elimination R16

Athletics

6:30 AM:- Men's Decathlon 100m

6:40 AM:- Men's High Jump Qualification

7:00 AM:- Men's Decathlon Long Jump

7:17 AM:- Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2

7:24:- Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 3

7:45:- Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

8:05 AM:- Men's Decathlon Shot Put

8:10 AM:- Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

8:18-Women's:- 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2

4:30 PM:- Women's Pole Vault Final - Medal Match

4:35 PM:- Men's Decathlon High jump

4:40 PM:- Women's Long Jump Final - Medal Match

4:50 PM:- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Medal Match

5:25 PM:- Men's 200m Final - Medal Match

6:10 PM:- 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final - Medal Match

6:40 PM:- Men's Decathlon 400m

Badminton

7:30 AM:- Men's Singles R64

7:30 AM:- Women's Singles R64

7:30 AM:- Mixed Doubles R32

Basketball

1:30 PM:- Women's Quarter-Final

Bridge

6:30 AM:- Men's,Mixed Second round Match-9

11:00 AM:- Men's, Mixed Second round Match-10, Women's Match-6

1:30 PM:- Men's, Mixed Second round Match-11,Women's Match-7

Canoe Sprint

7:40 AM:- Men's Canoe Single 100m Final - Medal Match

8:20 AM:- Women's Canoe Double 500m Final - Medal Match

8:25 Am:- women's Kayak Double 500m Final - Medal Match

9:15 AM:- men's Canoe Double 500m Final - Medal Match

Chess

12:30 PM:- Men's and Women's Team round-4

Diving

4:30 PM:- Men's 1m Springboard Final - Medal Match

Equestrian

7:00 AM:- Eventing Jumping Team and Individual Final - Medal Match

Hockey

1:15 PM:- India vs Bangladesh Men

Kabaddi

1:30 PM:- India vs Chinese Taipei Women

Kurash

7:00 AM:- Preliminary to final - Women's 87, Men's 90

Roller Skating

6:30 AM:- Men's speed Skating 3000m

6:45 AM:- Women's speed Skating 3000m

Sepak Takraw

7:30 AM:- Men's Quadrant Vs Singapore

12:30 AM:- Men's Quadrant Vs Phillipines

12:30 AM:- Women's Quadrant Vs Phillipines

Squash

10:00 AM:- Mixed doubles India 1 (Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh) vs Thailand

12:30 PM:- Women's Singles R16

1:30 PM:- Women's Singles R16

3:30 PM:- Men's Singles R16

Table Tennis

10:15 AM:- Women's Double Semi-Final - Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee

