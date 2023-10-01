Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 2, Schedule, timings, medal events

Archery

6:30 AM:- Recurve mixed team R16

6:30 AM:- Compound mixed team R16

7:30 AM:- Compound Men's team R16

8:40 AM:- Recurve Women's team R16

8:40 AM:- Recurve Men's team R16

11:05 AM:- Compound Men and Women elimination R16

12:35 PM:- Recurve Men and Women elimination R16

Athletics

6:30 AM:- Men's Decathlon 100m

6:40 AM:- Men's High Jump Qualification

7:00 AM:- Men's Decathlon Long Jump

7:17 AM:- Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2

7:24:- Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 3

7:45:- Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

8:05 AM:- Men's Decathlon Shot Put

8:10 AM:- Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

8:18-Women's:- 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2

4:30 PM:- Women's Pole Vault Final - Medal Match

4:35 PM:- Men's Decathlon High jump

4:40 PM:- Women's Long Jump Final - Medal Match

4:50 PM:- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Medal Match

5:25 PM:- Men's 200m Final - Medal Match

6:10 PM:- 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final - Medal Match

6:40 PM:- Men's Decathlon 400m

Badminton

7:30 AM:- Men's Singles R64

7:30 AM:- Women's Singles R64

7:30 AM:- Mixed Doubles R32

Basketball

1:30 PM:- Women's Quarter-Final

Bridge

6:30 AM:- Men's,Mixed Second round Match-9

11:00 AM:- Men's, Mixed Second round Match-10, Women's Match-6

1:30 PM:- Men's, Mixed Second round Match-11,Women's Match-7

Canoe Sprint

7:40 AM:- Men's Canoe Single 100m Final - Medal Match

8:20 AM:- Women's Canoe Double 500m Final - Medal Match

8:25 Am:- women's Kayak Double 500m Final - Medal Match

9:15 AM:- men's Canoe Double 500m Final - Medal Match

Chess

12:30 PM:- Men's and Women's Team round-4

Diving

4:30 PM:- Men's 1m Springboard Final - Medal Match

Equestrian

7:00 AM:- Eventing Jumping Team and Individual Final - Medal Match

Hockey

1:15 PM:- India vs Bangladesh Men

Kabaddi

1:30 PM:- India vs Chinese Taipei Women

Kurash

7:00 AM:- Preliminary to final - Women's 87, Men's 90

Roller Skating

6:30 AM:- Men's speed Skating 3000m

6:45 AM:- Women's speed Skating 3000m

Sepak Takraw

7:30 AM:- Men's Quadrant Vs Singapore

12:30 AM:- Men's Quadrant Vs Phillipines

12:30 AM:- Women's Quadrant Vs Phillipines

Squash

10:00 AM:- Mixed doubles India 1 (Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh) vs Thailand

12:30 PM:- Women's Singles R16

1:30 PM:- Women's Singles R16

3:30 PM:- Men's Singles R16

Table Tennis

10:15 AM:- Women's Double Semi-Final - Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee