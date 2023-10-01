Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 2, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the sports India will be participating on the ninth day at Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.
Archery
6:30 AM:- Recurve mixed team R16
6:30 AM:- Compound mixed team R16
7:30 AM:- Compound Men's team R16
8:40 AM:- Recurve Women's team R16
8:40 AM:- Recurve Men's team R16
11:05 AM:- Compound Men and Women elimination R16
12:35 PM:- Recurve Men and Women elimination R16
Athletics
6:30 AM:- Men's Decathlon 100m
6:40 AM:- Men's High Jump Qualification
7:00 AM:- Men's Decathlon Long Jump
7:17 AM:- Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2
7:24:- Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 3
7:45:- Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1
8:05 AM:- Men's Decathlon Shot Put
8:10 AM:- Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1
8:18-Women's:- 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2
4:30 PM:- Women's Pole Vault Final - Medal Match
4:35 PM:- Men's Decathlon High jump
4:40 PM:- Women's Long Jump Final - Medal Match
4:50 PM:- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Medal Match
5:25 PM:- Men's 200m Final - Medal Match
6:10 PM:- 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final - Medal Match
6:40 PM:- Men's Decathlon 400m
Badminton
7:30 AM:- Men's Singles R64
7:30 AM:- Women's Singles R64
7:30 AM:- Mixed Doubles R32
Basketball
1:30 PM:- Women's Quarter-Final
Bridge
6:30 AM:- Men's,Mixed Second round Match-9
11:00 AM:- Men's, Mixed Second round Match-10, Women's Match-6
1:30 PM:- Men's, Mixed Second round Match-11,Women's Match-7
Canoe Sprint
7:40 AM:- Men's Canoe Single 100m Final - Medal Match
8:20 AM:- Women's Canoe Double 500m Final - Medal Match
8:25 Am:- women's Kayak Double 500m Final - Medal Match
9:15 AM:- men's Canoe Double 500m Final - Medal Match
Chess
12:30 PM:- Men's and Women's Team round-4
Diving
4:30 PM:- Men's 1m Springboard Final - Medal Match
Equestrian
7:00 AM:- Eventing Jumping Team and Individual Final - Medal Match
Hockey
1:15 PM:- India vs Bangladesh Men
Kabaddi
1:30 PM:- India vs Chinese Taipei Women
Kurash
7:00 AM:- Preliminary to final - Women's 87, Men's 90
Roller Skating
6:30 AM:- Men's speed Skating 3000m
6:45 AM:- Women's speed Skating 3000m
Sepak Takraw
7:30 AM:- Men's Quadrant Vs Singapore
12:30 AM:- Men's Quadrant Vs Phillipines
12:30 AM:- Women's Quadrant Vs Phillipines
Squash
10:00 AM:- Mixed doubles India 1 (Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh) vs Thailand
12:30 PM:- Women's Singles R16
1:30 PM:- Women's Singles R16
3:30 PM:- Men's Singles R16
Table Tennis
10:15 AM:- Women's Double Semi-Final - Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee