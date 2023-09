Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 26, Schedule, timings, medal events

With two gold medals on day two, India is placed sixth in the medals tally and has won eleven medals including two gold, three silver, and six bronze.

Shooting and Rowing contributed five medals each while the women's cricket team won the other gold.

On the third day of the Asian Games 2023, Indians will be in action across multiple sports including Shooting, Boxing, Wushu, Squash, Hockey, and many more.

Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 26 (all times are in IST).

Shooting