Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 5, Schedule, timings, medal events

With Neeraj Chopra defending his title successfully and Kishore Kumar Jena pushing him to the last, the Indian contingent breached the 80-medal mark registering the best-ever medal haul for India.

Here are all the Indians in action on the 12th day of the Asian Games 2023 (All timings are in IST)

Athletics

4:30 AM- Men’s Marathon - Man Singh, Appachangada Belliappa

Archery

6:10 AM – Compound Women’s Team QF: India v Hong Kong China

7:50 AM – Compound Women’s Team SF (If India qualifies)

8:40 AM – Compound Women’s Team medal matches



12:15 PM – Compound Men’s Team QF: India v Bhutan

1:05 PM – Compound Men’s Team SF (If India qualifies)

1:30 PM – Compound Men’s Team medal matches

Bridge

6:30 AM – Men’s Team Final: India v Hong Kong China

Badminton

6:50 AM – Women’s Singles QF: PV Sindhu

7:50 AM – Men’s Singles QF: HS Prannoy

2:30 PM – Men’s Doubles QF: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty

Canoe Slalom

7 AM – Men’s Canoe Heats: Vishal Kewat

7:34 AM – Women’s Kayak Heats: Shikha Chouhan

8:18 AM – Men’s Kayak Heats: Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat

Ju-jitsu

7:30 AM: Men's 62kg R32: Kamal Singh

9:10 AM: Men 62kg R32: Tarun Yadav

9:50 AM: Women 48kg R32: Anwesha Deb

10:10 AM: Women 48kg R32: Navya Pandey

Kabaddi

8 AM – Men’s Team Group Game: India v Chinese Taipei

1:30 PM – Men’s Team Group Game: India v Japan

Roller Skating

6:30 AM: Women’s Speed Slalom – Shreyasi Joshi, Merlin Dhanam

11:30 AM: Men’s Speed Slalom – Vishvesh Patil, Jinesh Nanal

Sepaktakraw

6:30 AM – Men’s Regu Preliminary: India v Thailand

7:30 AM – Women’s Regu Preliminary: India v Vietnam

11:30 AM – Men’s Regu Preliminary: India v Philippines

12:30 PM – Women’s Regu Preliminary: India v China

Sports Climbing

6:30 AM – Men’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Boulder – Bharath Kamath, Aman Verma

6:30 AM – Women’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Boulder – Shivani Charak, Saniya Shaikh

11:20 AM – Men’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Lead

11:20 AM – Women’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Lead

Soft Tennis

7:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round

Squash

11:30 AM – Mixed Doubles Final: Harinder Pal Sandhu, Dipika Pallikal

2:30 PM – Men’s Singles Final: Saurav Ghoshal

Chess

12:30 PM – Men’s and Women’s Team Round 7

Hockey

1:30 PM – Women’s SF: India v China

Wrestling

7:30 AM – Women’s Freestyle 53 kg RD16: Antim Panghal



7:52 AM – Women’s Freestyle 50 kg RD16: Pooja Gehlot

8:45 AM – Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg QF: Narinder cheema

8:52 AM – Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg QF: Naveen Malik

9:00 AM – Women’s Freestyle 57 kg QF: Mansi Ahlawat