Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 5, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the categories India will be participating on the twelfth day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.
With Neeraj Chopra defending his title successfully and Kishore Kumar Jena pushing him to the last, the Indian contingent breached the 80-medal mark registering the best-ever medal haul for India.
Here are all the Indians in action on the 12th day of the Asian Games 2023 (All timings are in IST)
Athletics
4:30 AM- Men’s Marathon - Man Singh, Appachangada Belliappa
Archery
6:10 AM – Compound Women’s Team QF: India v Hong Kong China
7:50 AM – Compound Women’s Team SF (If India qualifies)
8:40 AM – Compound Women’s Team medal matches
12:15 PM – Compound Men’s Team QF: India v Bhutan
1:05 PM – Compound Men’s Team SF (If India qualifies)
1:30 PM – Compound Men’s Team medal matches
Bridge
6:30 AM – Men’s Team Final: India v Hong Kong China
Badminton
6:50 AM – Women’s Singles QF: PV Sindhu
7:50 AM – Men’s Singles QF: HS Prannoy
2:30 PM – Men’s Doubles QF: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty
Canoe Slalom
7 AM – Men’s Canoe Heats: Vishal Kewat
7:34 AM – Women’s Kayak Heats: Shikha Chouhan
8:18 AM – Men’s Kayak Heats: Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat
Ju-jitsu
7:30 AM: Men's 62kg R32: Kamal Singh
9:10 AM: Men 62kg R32: Tarun Yadav
9:50 AM: Women 48kg R32: Anwesha Deb
10:10 AM: Women 48kg R32: Navya Pandey
Kabaddi
8 AM – Men’s Team Group Game: India v Chinese Taipei
1:30 PM – Men’s Team Group Game: India v Japan
Roller Skating
6:30 AM: Women’s Speed Slalom – Shreyasi Joshi, Merlin Dhanam
11:30 AM: Men’s Speed Slalom – Vishvesh Patil, Jinesh Nanal
Sepaktakraw
6:30 AM – Men’s Regu Preliminary: India v Thailand
7:30 AM – Women’s Regu Preliminary: India v Vietnam
11:30 AM – Men’s Regu Preliminary: India v Philippines
12:30 PM – Women’s Regu Preliminary: India v China
Sports Climbing
6:30 AM – Men’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Boulder – Bharath Kamath, Aman Verma
6:30 AM – Women’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Boulder – Shivani Charak, Saniya Shaikh
11:20 AM – Men’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Lead
11:20 AM – Women’s Boulder & Lead Qualification: Lead
Soft Tennis
7:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round
Squash
11:30 AM – Mixed Doubles Final: Harinder Pal Sandhu, Dipika Pallikal
2:30 PM – Men’s Singles Final: Saurav Ghoshal
Chess
12:30 PM – Men’s and Women’s Team Round 7
Hockey
1:30 PM – Women’s SF: India v China
Wrestling
7:30 AM – Women’s Freestyle 53 kg RD16: Antim Panghal
7:52 AM – Women’s Freestyle 50 kg RD16: Pooja Gehlot
8:45 AM – Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg QF: Narinder cheema
8:52 AM – Men’s Greco-Roman 130 kg QF: Naveen Malik
9:00 AM – Women’s Freestyle 57 kg QF: Mansi Ahlawat