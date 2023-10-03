Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 4, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the categories India will be participating in on the eleventh day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.
India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in action tomorrow along with other athletes tomorrow. This is how the schedule for Indian athletes tomorrow lookslike.
Archery
6:10 AM:-Compound Mixed team Quarter-Final Vs Malaysia
11:50 AM:-Recurve Mixed team Quarter-Final Vs Indonesia
Athletics
4:30 AM:-35 Km Race walk Mixed team final-Medal Event
4:30 PM:-Men's high jump Final-Medal Event
4:35 PM:-Men's Javelin Throw final-Medal Event
4:40 PM:-Women's Triple jump Final-Medal Event
4:55 PM:-Women's 800m Final-Medal Event
5:10 PM:-Men's 5000m Final-Medal Event
5:45 PM:-Women's 4*400m Final-Medal Event
6:05 PM:-Men's 4*400m Final-Medal Event
Badminton
7:30 AM:- Women's Singles R16-PV Sindhu
7:50 AM:-Men's Singles R16- HS Prannoy
8:10 AM:-Women's Doubles R16-Tressa, Gayatri
8:30 AM:-Mixed Doubles R16-Pratheek, Tanisha
9:10 AM:-Men's Doubles R16-Satwik, Chirag
10:10 AM:-Men's Singles-Kidambi Srikanth
10:30 AM:- Women's Doubles R16-Tanisha, Ashwini
Boxing
11:30 am:-Women's 57KG Semis-Parveen Hooda
1:15 PM:-Women's 75 KG Semis-Lovlina Borgohain-Medal Event
Bridge
6:30 AM:- Men's team bridge semis Round-1
11:20 AM:-Men's team bridge semis Round-2
12:10 PM:-Men's team bridge semis Round-3
Chess
12:30 PM:-Men's and Women's team Round-6
Diving
10:30 AM:-Men's 10m Platform prelims
Equestrian
6:30 AM:- Men's Jumping Individual Qualifier
Hockey
1:30 PM:-Men's Hockey Semis Vs Korea
Kabaddi
6:00 AM:-Men's team Vs Thailand
1:30 PM:- Women's team Vs Thailand
Sport climbing
9:05 AM:-Women's Speed Relay qualification
Squash
9:30 AM:- Mixed doubles Semis-Dipika pallikal, Harinder Sandhu
10:30 AM:-Mixed Doubles Semis-Anahat and Abhay Singh
3:30 PM:-Men's Singles semis-Saurav Ghosal
Volleyball
8:00 AM:-Women's Vs Nepal Classification match
Wrestling
7:30 PM:-Preliminary to Final- Greco Roman-60,67,77,87