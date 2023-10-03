Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 4, Schedule, timings, medal events

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in action tomorrow along with other athletes tomorrow. This is how the schedule for Indian athletes tomorrow lookslike.



Archery

6:10 AM:-Compound Mixed team Quarter-Final Vs Malaysia

11:50 AM:-Recurve Mixed team Quarter-Final Vs Indonesia

Athletics

4:30 AM:-35 Km Race walk Mixed team final-Medal Event

4:30 PM:-Men's high jump Final-Medal Event

4:35 PM:-Men's Javelin Throw final-Medal Event

4:40 PM:-Women's Triple jump Final-Medal Event

4:55 PM:-Women's 800m Final-Medal Event

5:10 PM:-Men's 5000m Final-Medal Event

5:45 PM:-Women's 4*400m Final-Medal Event

6:05 PM:-Men's 4*400m Final-Medal Event

Badminton

7:30 AM:- Women's Singles R16-PV Sindhu

7:50 AM:-Men's Singles R16- HS Prannoy

8:10 AM:-Women's Doubles R16-Tressa, Gayatri

8:30 AM:-Mixed Doubles R16-Pratheek, Tanisha

9:10 AM:-Men's Doubles R16-Satwik, Chirag

10:10 AM:-Men's Singles-Kidambi Srikanth

10:30 AM:- Women's Doubles R16-Tanisha, Ashwini

Boxing

11:30 am:-Women's 57KG Semis-Parveen Hooda



1:15 PM:-Women's 75 KG Semis-Lovlina Borgohain-Medal Event

Bridge

6:30 AM:- Men's team bridge semis Round-1

11:20 AM:-Men's team bridge semis Round-2

12:10 PM:-Men's team bridge semis Round-3

Chess

12:30 PM:-Men's and Women's team Round-6

Diving

10:30 AM:-Men's 10m Platform prelims

Equestrian

6:30 AM:- Men's Jumping Individual Qualifier

Hockey

1:30 PM:-Men's Hockey Semis Vs Korea

Kabaddi

6:00 AM:-Men's team Vs Thailand

1:30 PM:- Women's team Vs Thailand

Sport climbing

9:05 AM:-Women's Speed Relay qualification

Squash

9:30 AM:- Mixed doubles Semis-Dipika pallikal, Harinder Sandhu

10:30 AM:-Mixed Doubles Semis-Anahat and Abhay Singh

3:30 PM:-Men's Singles semis-Saurav Ghosal

Volleyball

8:00 AM:-Women's Vs Nepal Classification match

Wrestling

7:30 PM:-Preliminary to Final- Greco Roman-60,67,77,87