Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on Day 2, Schedule, timings, medal events

Indian shooters opened the medal tally for India at the Asian Games 2023 with silver in the women's 10m air rifle event. The rowers followed it up with three more medals while Ramita Jindal won India's first individual medal in 10m air rifle shooting.

With a total of five medals on Day 1, the Indian contingent will target medals in multiple sports tomorrow with Women's cricket team playing the final against Sri Lanka and Rudrankksh Patil featuring in the 10m air rifle men's event along with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 25 (all times are in IST).

3*3 Basketball

11:20 AM:- Women's Pool A: India v Uzbekistan

12:10 PM:- Men's Pool C: India v Malaysia



Artistic Gymnastics

7:30 AM:-Individual-All round qualification Women: Pranati Nayak



Boxing

4:45 PM- Women's 66 kg Round of 16: Arundhati Choudhary

5:15 PM:- Men's 51 kg Round of 32: Deepak Bhoria

7:00 PM:- Men's 71 kg Round of 32: Nishant Dev

Chess

12:30 PM:-Round-3 (M&W)

02:30 PM:-Round-4 (M&W)

Cricket

11:30 AM- Women's Final: India v Sri Lanka- Medal Match

Esports

6:30 AM-Loser round-5

8:00 AM-loser round-6

Handball

11:30 AM -Women's Group B - India v Japan

Judo

7:30 AM Onwards –Women's 70KG– Preliminary Round to Final –Garima Choudhary

Rowing

7:00 AM- Men's Singles Sculls: Balraj Panwar- Medal Event

7:40 AM- Men's Fours Final- Medal Event

8:30 AM- Men's Quadruple Sculls Final- Medal Event

8:50 AM- Women's Eight Final- Medal Event

Rugby

8:20 AM:- Women's Pool B- India v Singapore

Sailing

8:30 AM onwards – Various races across categories

Swimming

7:40 AM- Men's 50m Backstroke - Heat 4: Srihari Natraj

7:48 AM- Women's 50m Backstroke - Heat 3: Maana Patel

7:58 AM- Men's 50m Freestyle - Heat 5: Anand Anil Kumar

8:01 AM- Men's 50m Freestyle - Heat 6: Virdhawal Vikram Khade

8:06 AM- Women's 200m Freestyle - Heat 1: Dhinidhi Desinghu

8:26 AM- Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3: Likith Prema Selvaraj

8:40 AM- Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 2: Hashika Ramachandra

9:00 AM- Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heat 2

Shooting

6:30 AM:- 10M rifle men qualification- Medal Event

6:30 AM:- 25m rapid fire Pistol men stage-2

9:00 AM:- 10M Air Rifle men's final- Medal Event

11:30 AM:- 25m rapid fire Pistol men final- Medal Event

Tennis

10:00 AM onwards- Men's doubles- Round of 32- Rohan Bopanna/Yuki Bhambri

10:00 AM onwards- Women's doubles- Round of 32- Karman Thandi/Ruturja Bhosale

10:00 AM onwards- Men's doubles- Round of 32- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan

Wushu

6:30 AM:- Women's Changquan

5:00 PM:- R8 Women's Sanda 60kg: Roshibina Devi

5:40 PM:- R16 Men's Sanda 60kg: Surya Singh

7:10 PM:- R16 Men's Sanda 65kg: Vikrant Baliyan