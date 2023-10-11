Deepak's silver, Bajrang's failure: Wrestlers post dull show at Asian Games 2023

Wrestling, considered among India's top medal-winning sport at quadrennial events, put up a below-par show at the Asian Games 2023.

For the first time in 13 years, India returned home without a top-of-the-podium finish in wrestling at the Asian Games. India wrestlers won one silver and five bronze medals.

The reason for this disastrous performance was the unhealthy atmosphere leading to the Asian Games, with wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexually assaulting women wrestlers. Sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association's inability to swiftly address the issue further aggravated the matter.

Two of the big names leading the protest were Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat - the 2018 Asian Games gold medallists. While Bajrang failed to live up to the expectations at the Games, Vinesh gave the event a miss due to a knee surgery.

Deepak Punia, competing in the men's 86kg freestyle division, was the only Indian wrestler in the 18-member squad to reach the final and win the silver medal.

#Wrestling🤼| Only Indian wrestler to reach the finals in Asian Games 2022⭐🇮🇳



'Finals Tomorrow' his post said last night, finals he reached! 🙌



Deepak Punia beat Uzbeki grappler Shapiev 4-3 in the semis. He will now face 3 time World Champion Hassan Yazdani🇮🇷 in the final.… pic.twitter.com/tL3cYyztXw — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 7, 2023

Antim Panghal, who made it to the Games after Vinesh Phogat pulled out at the last moment, won a bronze medal in the women's 53kg category.



Antim, who is the first Indian woman to win consecutive World Junior Wrestling Championships titles, lost to Japan's Akari Fujunami in the quarter-finals.

Asian champion Aman Sehrawat (men’s freestyle 57kg) and Olympian Sonam Malik (women’s freestyle 62kg) also won bronze medals. Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar and women's wrestler Kiran Bishnoi were India's other two bronze medallists.

However, the biggest disappointment was Bajrang Punia, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist.

Bajrang misses out on Bronze! 💔



Tokyo bronze-medalist Bajrang Punia suffers a shock defeat against Japan's against Kaiki Yamaguchi in his bronze medal bout.#AsianGames #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/rTRRnKnLxl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 6, 2023

Bajrang's direct entry to the Games based on experience received a lot of criticism. With Bajrang lacking training and drawn with world champion Rahman Amouzad Khalili, it made the case worse for him. He was nowhere close to his peak and suffered a 1-8 defeat in the semifinals.

In the bronze medal playoff, Bajrang could not even score a point against Kaiki Yamaguchi as he lost 0-10.

It was the first time, Bajrang failed to make a podium finish at an international tournament for the first time since the 2017 World Championships.

India eventually conceded a chance to win a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. This dismal show also presented the Indian wrestling community with an opportunity for a course correction.