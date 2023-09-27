Asian Games 2023: Indian squash teams extend winning streaks

The Indian men's and women's teams continued their winning streaks at the 19th Asian Games. Day 2 of the event witnessed India's relentless pursuit of excellence, as both the women's and men's teams delivered stellar performances, keeping their medal aspirations alive.



Women's Team vs. Nepal



The Indian women's team commenced their day with an early morning clash against Nepal. Anahat Singh showcased her class and composure, defeating Krishna Thapa with a flawless 3-0 victory (11-7, 11-1, 11-2), setting the tone for the day. Veteran Joshna Chinappa, 37, continued India's dominance, overpowering Bipana Bhlon with scores of 11-4, 11-2, and 11-2. Seasoned player Dipika Pallikal also secured a convincing win against Swasthani Shrestha with scores of 11-1, 11-3, 11-2.

Women's Team vs. Macao

In their second fixture of the day, the Indian women's team faced Macao. Tanvi Khanna registered a hard-fought 3-1 win (11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7) against Weng Chi in the first match. Joshna Chinnappa and Anahat Singh delivered dominant results in the following matches, defeating Liu Kwai Chi and Yeung Wai Leng. The scoreline read 11-3, 11-7, 12-10 for Joshna and 11-1, 11-7, 11-6 for Anahat respectively.



Men's Team vs. Kuwait

The Indian men's team followed suit in their clash against Kuwait, maintaining their momentum. Abhay Singh opened the proceedings with a 3-0 win (11-7, 11-6, 11-6) against Alramezi Ali. Saurav Ghosal faced a tough challenge in the second but emerged victorious with a scoreline of 5-11, 13-15, 11-6, 3-1. Mahesh Mangaonkar closed the first fixture on a high note, defeating Mohammad Falah with scores of 11-7, 11-1, 11-2.

The men’s team will take on Pakistan at 4:30 PM IST today.

Tomorrow's Schedule

The excitement continues as India's squash teams gear up for their final team pool matches:

- India vs. Malaysia in the Women's Pool B at 10 AM IST.

- India vs. Nepal in the Men's Pool A at 1:30 PM IST.