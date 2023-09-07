Asian Games: Indian rowing team leaves for China

The 43-member Indian rowing contingent left Hangzhou, China for the upcoming Asian Games on Wednesday, 6th September.

The team has 43 members (20 men and 13 women) including the coaching staff. With 13 Women as part of the Contingent, this is the largest contingent of women rowers traveling to the Asian Games as for the first time that the Women’s Eight event has been included in the Asian Games, India is fielding a team for the event.

The government has sanctioned Rs one crore for a week-long acclimatisation-cum-training camp in Hangzhou before heading to the Asian Games village on September 16th.

India won three medals in rowing in the 2018 edition with one gold and two bronze.

Earlier this week, Indian sailors and the first batch of boxers also left for China, to train ahead of the multisport event. While Indian boxers are training in Wuyishan City, Indian sailors are training in Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which is also where the Asian Games Sailing competitions are held.

Indian Rowing Squad for Asian Games

Men: Balraj Panwar Single, Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh, Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat, Babul Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh and D. U. Pande. Reserves: Ashish Goliyan and Kulvinder Singh

Women: Kiran, Anishka Bharti, Aswathi P. B., Mrunamayee Nilesh, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani, Aswathi P. B., Mrunamayee Nilesh, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani, Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Varsha K. B., H. Tendenthoi Devi and G. Geetanjali. Reserves: Rukmani and Archa Aji