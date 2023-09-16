Indian athletes with Asian Records across sports

With less than one week remaining for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, we look at the sports where Indian athletes hold the Asian records.

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor- Men's Shot Put

Shot Putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor holds the Asian record in men's shot put event. Toor is holding the record since 21 June 2021 after he broke the record of Abdel Rehman from Bahrain with a throw of 21.49m in Patiala.

Toor bettered his record in June 2023 at the Inter-State National Championships in Bhubaneswar. Toor threw 21.77m to achieve the qualifying mark for the Asian Games and created a new Asian record and national record.

Tajinder skipped the Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand as he had sustained an injury during the Inter-State nationals. He will be defending his gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Indian men's 4*400 Relay Team

The quartet of Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Rajesh Ramesh reclaimed their Asian record and created a new national record in men's 4*400 relay at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian team clocked 2:59.05 in the heat of the 4*400m relay finishing just behind the World Champion USA. This is the first instance of the Indian team clocking sub-3 minutes in history.

Indian team first broke the Asian record at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by clocking 3:00.25 in the heats but Japan regained it in the 2022 World Championships by clocking 2:59.51.

Coming on the back of two back-to-back sub-3-minute runs at the World Championships, India will be locked in a battle with the Japanese team for the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam- Compound Archery

Indian compound archer and multiple World Championships medalist, Jyothi Surekha Vennam holds the Asian record of points in the qualifying round.

Jyothi scored 713 in the Antalya World Cup 2023 in Turkey.

Shooting Asian Records by Indian Shooters

Indian shooters dominate at the Asian level and hold five Asian records at the moment.

25m Pistol women:-Rhythm Sangwan with 585 at Baku World Cup 2023.



Skeet men final:-Angad Veer Bajwa with 60 at Asian Championship 2018.



Skeet mixed team: Ganemot Sekhon and Angad Bajwa with 146 at the Asian Championship 2019.



10m Air Pistol mixed team: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary with 587 at Osijek World Cup 2021.



10m Air Rifle mixed team: Narmada Raju and Rudranksh Patil at Cairo World Cup 2023.



Asian Record held by Indians in the past

