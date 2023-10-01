Asian Games 2023: List of Indian shooting medalists

Indian shooters achieved a historic medal haul at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, capturing a total of 22 medals, including an impressive seven gold medals.

This accomplishment surpasses their previous record set during the 2006 Doha Asian Games, where they won 14 medals, consisting of three golds, five silvers, and six bronze medals.

Indian shooters have won medals in all possible categories at the Asian Games 2023, with the only exception being Women's skeet.

List of medalists:

Gold medals: 7

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Divyansh Singh Panwar- Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle team event)

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan- Shooting (Women's 25m pistol team event)

Sift Kaur Samra- Shooting (50m rifle three positions)



Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema- Shooting (Men's 10m air pistol team event)



Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kushale, Akhil Sheoran- Shooting (Men's 50m air rifle three positions team event)



Palak Gulia- Shooting (10m air pistol individual event)

Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Todaiman- Shooting (Men's Trap Team)

Silver medals: 9

Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey- Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle team event)

Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik- Shooting (Women's 50m rifle three positions team event)

Esha Singh- Shooting (Women's 25m pistol)

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Shooting (Men's Skeet)

Palak Gulia, Esha Singh, Divya Thadigol- Shooting (10m air pistol team event)

Esha Singh- Shooting (10m air pistol individual event)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar- Shooting (Men's 50m air rifle three positions)

Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS- Shooting (Mixed 10m air pistol team event)

Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak- Shooting (Women's Trap team)

Bronze Medals: 6