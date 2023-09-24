Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters open medal account with silver medal

The Indian contingent opened its medal account at the Asian Games 2023 as the Indian women's shooting team bagged a silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on Sunday.

The experienced trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, and Ashi Chouksey scored a combined 1886.0 and finished in the second spot behind hosts China. China broke the Asian record with 1896.6 points.

The team's medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of the country's shooters in the qualification round.

This is the first of many medals India will be expecting in Shooting as multiple team events will be decided on the performance of individual shooters in the qualification round.

First medal for 🇮🇳India!



The 10m Air Rifle women's team of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey wins SILVER🥈 with a combined score of 1886.0



Ramita at 2nd rank with score 631.9 and Mehuli Ghosh at 5th rank with score 630.8 also qualify for Individual Final! #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/MJ3eGQBh5F — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 24, 2023

India will be in line for a women's 10m air rifle individual medal as well, as Mehuli and Ramita also reached the eight-shooter final, which will be held later in the day.



19-year-old Ramita finished second in the qualification round with a score of 631.9 while Mehuli finished fourth with a score of 630.8 points. Ashi Chouksey failed to make it to the final with a score of 623.3 points.

All three Chinese Chinese shooters -- Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting, and Wang Zhilin -- entered the final, while South Korea's Lee Eunseo, Mongolia's Ganhuyag Nandinzaya, and Chinese Taipei's Chen Chi were the other three shooters to make the eight-team final.