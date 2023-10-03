Indian-origin Shanti Pereira wins Singapore's first athletics Asian Games gold in 49 years

Shanti Pereira, who won Singapore's first Asian Games athletics gold medal for almost 50 years in the women's 200m final in Hangzhou on Monday night, has an Indian connection.

Shanti's father Clarence Pereira is a descendant of a family based in Pala in Kottayam who migrated to Singapore. Her mother is from Singapore.

Speaking in the mixed zone after her historic win, Shanti said, "I have lived all my life in Singapore, my entire family lives here, so it's not that I have too many remaining ties with India. But I did go to Kerala for my sister's wedding, she was married to someone from there. I enjoyed my time in India."

Indians have been bringing a rich medal haul in athletics at the Asian Games, but there has not been success in the sprints - the 100m and 200m races. Shanti Pereira, therefore, was a name which stood out on the winners' list on the giant screen at the end of the 200m final. Earlier, Shanti had won a silver in the 100m final.

Swee Lee Chee was the last Singaporean to top an athletics podium, following the women's 400m in 1974, until Pereira clocked 23:03 to add a gold in 200m to her silver in the 100m.

She said, "I knew I crossed the line first, and I was like 'oh my god'. What a season, what a season. I just saw the finish line, I knew I won. It's been so crazy. It means a lot to me. I can't really describe this. It's been incredible.

"Before the race I said I was going to give it everything I've got because it's my last race of the season. I'm going to make it count."

Last month in Budapest, Shanti had made it to the 200m semifinals at the World Athletics Championships and became the first Singaporean to achieve that feat. She has also met the Olympics qualifying mark for the event.