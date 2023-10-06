Asian Games Kabaddi: Men's team thrashes Pakistan, women reach final

Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams stormed into the final of the Asian Games 2023 on Friday after getting better from their respective opponents.

Playing arch-rival Pakistan in the semi-finals, the Indian men's team started on a shaky note as Pakistan led 4-0 after a frantic start. But technically superior India started controlling the game as Naveen Kumar came back with multiple raid points to stabilize the proceedings.

India showed no mercy going forward and took a lead of 30-5 at half-time and didn't let Pakistan score any points after the first two points.

The second half was similar for the Indian team as raiders and defenders played in tandem and inflicted a total of six all-outs on the Pakistan team. It was a complete team performance as the Indian team routed Pakistan 61-14.

Seven-time champion India is chasing the lost gold from the 2018 Asian Games when they suffered a shock loss in the semi-final against Iran. The bronze in 2018 was the only time when the Indian team didn't reach the final of Kabaddi at the Asian Games.

India will meet the winners of the second semi-final between Iran and Chinese Taipei in the title round.

Another 🇮🇳v🇵🇰 clash, another 🇮🇳 victory!



Men's Kabaddi Team moves into the summit clash after a convincing win.#AsianGames #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/QRUIMmkpZ2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 6, 2023

Much like their male counterparts, the Indian women's team made lightwork of Nepal in the semi-finals as they won 61-17 to move to the final.

Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana led from the front as the Indian raiders didn't give any chance to Nepal and led 29-10 at half-time.

Overall, India inflicted five all-outs in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women's kabaddi at the continental showpiece.

India will face Chinese Taipei in the final who handed Iran a shock defeat in the other semi-finals. This will be India's fourth medal at the Asian Games in as many apperances.