Asian Games 2023: Indian men's volleyball team enter quarterfinals

The Indian men's volleyball team produced a stunning display to reach the quarterfinals with a dominant win over higher-ranked Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games on Friday.

Indian team won the match 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 over Chinese Taipei, ranked thirty places above the Indian team.

India will play against world number five Japan in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Coming on the back of a stunning win against 2018 Asiad medalist South Korea, the Indian team started on the back foot with the Chinese Taipei team leading in the first set.

The Indian team started the comeback from 17-21 down and won the first set 25-22.

The Indian men's volleyball team moves into the QUARTERFINALS 🇮🇳🔥



India dismantles Chinese Taipei, bronze medallists in 2018, in three sets in the RO12 to set the stage for a clash against Japan🇯🇵 next.



Go on lads, make us proud❤️#AsianGames | #Volleyball 🏐 pic.twitter.com/QmjFeRlR9r — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 22, 2023

In the second set, India continued the momentum and started with a lead of 3-0 but the Chinese Taipei team managed to make it 17-17. Indian team held on to the nerves to win the second set 25-22.



Chinese Taipei fought back in the deciding set and it was 14-14 at one point but the Indian team ran away with the set and match after taking a big lead of 21-18 and won the set 25-21.

Talking about the match, Indian captain Vinit said," We expected a four-setter as Chinese Taipei is an experienced team but our team played well and we improved on our showing from the last game."

"We did man-to-man marking and nullified their fast game. Our libero Hari Prasad played well and the trio of Erin Verghese, Ashwal Rai, and Amit Gulia did well," he added further.

Chinese Taipei had lost 3-0 to Pakistan in the group stage. Head coach Jaideep Sarkar expected the team to win this match.

"I was expecting them to win this match as Pakistan also had defeated them and we were coming on the back of a morale-boosting win against South Korea," Jaideep said.

India will face a stern test against Japan in the quarter-finals and is the top-ranked Asian team in the world.

"We have to play Japan now and after these two wins, I am confident that we will give them a fight. We are playing well and will look to continue this momentum," Jaideep signed off.