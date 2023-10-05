Asian Games Kabaddi: Indian men's team reaches semis, to face Pakistan

Seven-time champions Indian men's kabaddi team thrashed Chinese Taipei and Japan on their way to the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.

India will face Pakistan in the last four on Friday.

The Indian team topped the points table while the Chinese Taipei finished at the top spot.

In a game where India dominated, Chinese Taipei also impressed with their defensive skills. India inflicted three all-outs on their opponents while the raiders notched four bonus points.

The Indians led Chinese Taipei 28-12 in the first half before pocketing 22 more points against their opponent's 15 in the second period. Chinese Taipei also made an all-out on the Indian team.

India thrashed Japan 56-30 in the final group game to finish the group stage undefeated.

The 🇮🇳 men's kabaddi team will face Pakistan 🇵🇰 in the semifinal!



Led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the Indians beat Japan 56-30 to finish on top of their group after four successive wins.



▪️ Beat Bangladesh 🇧🇩 55-18

▪️ Beat Thailand 🇹🇭 63-26

▪️ Beat Chinese Taipei 50-27

▪️ Beat… pic.twitter.com/rvU21YMfX6 — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) October 5, 2023

Earlier India started the 2023 Asian Games campaign with an emphatic 55-18 win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. India defeated Thailand on Wednesday to win their second game.

By advancing to the semis, India has assured themselves of at least a bronze medal, but the Indian team will look to win back the gold medal lost in the 2018 Asian Games.

India lost to Iran in the semifinals at the 2018 Asian Games to win the bronze medal after a dominant streak of seven consecutive gold medals.