Asian Games Badminton: Indian men's team creates history, reaches first-ever final

Indian men's badminton team defeated South Korea in the semi-finals of the team event at the Asian Games 2023 to reach the finals on Saturday.

In a thrilling match that went on for more than five hours, India defeated South Korea 3-2. This is India's maiden into the final of the team event at the continental showpiece.

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, and Dhruv Kapila/Arjun MR took the field for India in the encounter.

#Badminton🏸



HISTORY IN BADMINTON 🏸💥



The Indian men's team enters team finals for the very first time in the history of Asiads. 🇮🇳



It's time to get the gold home! ✨#AsianGames2022 #AsianGames #badminton pic.twitter.com/KXxR4ehCbk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2023

In the first match, the world championship bronze medalist started with a loss against Jeon but made a fabulous comeback in the next games to win it 18-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Asian Champions Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to world champions Seo Seungjae/Kang Minhyuk in a tight-fought game by 13-21, 24-26.

Lakshya Sen then put up a dominating show in the second singles to bring India back in business with a clinical 21-7 21-9 win over Lee Yungyu but MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost 16-21 11-21 to Kim Wonho and NA Sungseung in the second doubles as the two teams found themselves on level terms once again.

In the final game, Kidambi Srikanth started with a loss in the first game but he gathered momentum in the second game and defeated Cho Geonyeop 12-21, 21-16, 21-14.

India will look to live up to their Thomas Cup champions tag when they face multiple-time gold medallist China in the final on Sunday.

Final Results: India 3-2 South Korea

HS Prannoy beats Jeon Hyeokjin 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in 78 minutes

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty loses to Seo Seungjae-Kang Minhyuk 13-21, 24-26 in 63 minutes

Lakshya Sen beats Lee Yungyu 21-7, 21-9 in 44 minutes

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila loses to Kim Wonho-Na Sungseung 16-21, 11-21 in 45 minutes

Kidambi Srikanth beats Cho Geonyeop 12-21, 21-16, 21-14 in 79 minutes