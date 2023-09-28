Asian Games 2023: Indian men's squash team reaches semifinals, medal assured

The Indian men's squash team has secured their spot in the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023, guaranteeing themselves at least a bronze medal.

Following in the footsteps of their female counterparts, who also reached the semifinals earlier in the day, the men's team put up a dominant performance against Nepal to secure their place in the last four.

On Thursday, the Indian team defeated Nepal 3-0, with Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu winning their matches in straight games.



Abhay opened the proceedings against Magar Thapa and wrapped up the match 11-2, 11-4, 11-1 in just 17 minutes. Following suit, Mangaonkar delivered another impressive performance, securing an 11-2, 11-3, 11-3 victory in 16 minutes. Harinderpal Singh Sandhu ensured India's qualification for the semifinals after beating Amir Bhlon 11-1, 11-2, 11-6 in just 12 minutes.

In the group stage, the Indian men's team was placed in Pool A, alongside strong opponents Qatar, Singapore, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Nepal. India convincingly won their initial three matches against Qatar, Singapore, and Kuwait. However, a closely contested match against Pakistan resulted in a narrow 2-1 loss.

Ultimately, India secured the second position in Pool A, while their arch-rivals, Pakistan, claimed the top spot.



India will face either Hong Kong, China, or Malaysia in the last four. The semifinal is scheduled for Friday, with the match set to kick off either at 1:30 PM or 4:00 PM IST.