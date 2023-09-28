Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India men's team takes on reigning champion Japan - Scores, Updates Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's hockey team's Pool A match against Japan at the Asian Games 2023.
The Indian men's hockey team takes on Japan, the defending champion, in its third Preliminary Pool A match at the Asian Games at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Thursday. The Indian team defeated Uzbekistan 16-0 and Singapore 16-1 in its first two matches. Japan, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh 7-2 and Uzbekistan 10-1 in its previous matches.
Welcome to India vs Japan Preliminary Pool A game
Hello and welcome to The Bridge's India-Japan men's hockey Pool A game at the 19th Asian Games. The match kicks off at 6:15 PM Indian Standard Time. Stay tuned for updates. Till then catch the live updates of the India versus Saudi Arabia Asian Games football match.
