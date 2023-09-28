Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India men's team takes on reigning champion Japan - Scores, Updates Blog

The Indian men's hockey team takes on Japan, the defending champion, in its third Preliminary Pool A match at the Asian Games at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Thursday. The Indian team defeated Uzbekistan 16-0 and Singapore 16-1 in its first two matches. Japan, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh 7-2 and Uzbekistan 10-1 in its previous matches.

Catch live updates of the match here: