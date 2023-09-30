Asian Games Hockey: India trounces Pakistan 10-2, record biggest-ever win

Indian men's hockey team recorded their biggest win over the arch-rivals Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

India thrashed Pakistan 10-2 with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring four goals while Varun Kumar scored a brace. Mandeep Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Pakistan scored two penalty corners through Muhammad Khan and Abdul Rana but they were just consolation goals. This was the biggest win by any team in the 180th match between the arch-rivals.

Earlier, the largest victory margin for India was 7-1 against Pakistan in the 2017 Hockey World League semi-finals in London.

The Indian team was right on the money from the first minute and took an early lead as Abhishek put the goal on the plate for Mandeep Singh who converted it in the eighth minute.



Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 11th minute.

In the second quarter, India attacked relentlessly to win a penalty corner in the 17th minute which was successfully converted by Harmanpreet. Meanwhile, Pakistan tried to attack but PR Sreejesh didn't let anything past him.

Sumit made it 4-0 at the stroke of half-time with a fierce reverse hit.

After half-time, the Indian team made it 5-0 as Harmanpreet converted a penalty stroke to complete his second hattrick of the tournament. India continued their dominance with Harmanpreet converting another penalty corner in the quarter.

Varun scored from a counter-attack when India converted Pakistan's penalty corner chance to an attacking move and Varun finished it with a brilliant finish.

Shamsher and Lalit scored in the 46th and 49th minutes while Varun completed the rout in the 54th minute from a penalty corner goal.

India has been undefeated and at the top of the pool with 12 points from four wins. India will play Bangladesh on October 2 in their last Pool-A match.