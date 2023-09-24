Asian Games: Indian men's football team reaches RD 16, women's team crash out

Indian men's football team drew 1-1 with Myanmar in the 2023 Asian Games and progressed to the round of 16 in the Asian Games on Sunday.

Riding on the penalty scored by Sunil Chhetri in the 23rd minute, the Indian team scraped against a feisty Myanmar. Chhetri scored from the spot in the 23rd minute but it was Rahim Ali who earned the penalty when he was brought down inside the box by Hein Zeyar Lin.

Kyaw Htwe scored the equalizer for Myanmar when he headed the ball past Dheeraj Singh in the 74th minute after coming from the bench.

However, despite the two teams having the same points, India progressed as the runner-up from Group A, as the Chhetri-led side scored more goals than Myanmar in the tournament.

All in all, it was a creditable performance from the Indians who were thrashed 5-0 by hosts China in their opener, before getting their act together to eke out a scrappy 1-0 win over Bangladesh. China topped the pool.

India showed intent from the beginning but seemed to struggle in the final third. However, they still managed to take the lead in the game thanks to Chhetri's goal.

Women's team knocked out despite fight



The Indian women's football team fought bravely but a 52nd-minute goal from Thongrong Parichat helped Thailand to emerge the winner in their Group B match. India had lost their Asian Games opener to Chinese Taipei 1-2.

The defeat against Thailand also ended their chances of finishing among the three second-placed teams, who will enter the knockouts along with five top-ranked sides, from five groups.

Anju Tamang came up with the first promising move for the Indians in the 11th minute from the right flank before her low cross was intercepted.

Five minutes later, Manisha Kalyan created a couple of chances in the company of Bala Devi and Dangmei Grace, but they failed to yield any result.

In the 25th minute, Manisha saw her shot getting blocked by the Thai defense, and a minute later Grace shot the ball over the bar.

However, Thailand made their own foray through Chetthabutr Kanyanat but she was effectively cancelled out by the combination of Ashalata Devi and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda.

Parichat slotted in easily a low cross from the right flank by Pengngam Saowalak. Post that goal, India attempted to bounce back with some strong and purposeful moves.

Manisha produced a couple of opportunities, but both were denied by the Thai keeper, and in a couple of other times she was called for being off-side.

In the closing minutes of the match Thailand switched to a possession-based play, denying a series of desperate attempts by India to find the equaliser